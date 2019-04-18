Scarlett Johansson Says Fans Keep Commenting About Her Height And She’s Not Okay With It

Scarlett Johansson is tired of fans making observations about a key part of her physical appearance. Standing at 5-foot-3, The Avengers: Endgame actress is petite and recently expressed what sounds like annoyance at the fact that people express surprise about that when they meet her in person.

‘You’re a lot shorter than I thought you were,'” she said in an interview with CosmopolitanUK. “I’m like, ‘Wow, how is that ever OK to say to someone?”

According to an infographic posted by The Geek Twins, Johansson is one of the shortest actors in the MCU. Only Peter Dinklage is shorter than her at 4-foot-5. Natalie Portman is the same height as her and Spiderman: Homecoming’s Tom Holland is the next tallest at 5-foot-6. For comparison, Dave Bautista, the actor who plays Drax, is 6-foot-6.

Despite her diminutive frame, there’s still one person in the actress’ life who still thinks that she’s a superhero. As The Daily Mail reports, Johansson recently told an interviewer that her daughter, Rose, believes that her job is to defeat bad guys.

‘I was going to the office, not even going to the set, she asked me, “Who are you fighting?” she said.

Rose is Scarlett Johansson’s child from her marriage to Romain Dauriac. Their marriage lasted from 2014 to 2017.

The Russo Bros. reveal ScarJo chose all of Black Widow’s hair and makeup — ‘Every hairstyle that Scarlett Johansson has had and every movie that we’ve done has come from Scarlett Johansson’ (via @slashfilm | https://t.co/dfKcVb4xzJ) pic.twitter.com/0lhBns004p — Fandom (@getFANDOM) April 10, 2019

Johansson did the interview with her Endgame co-star Paul Rudd who stars as Ant-Man. Unlike Johansson’s kid, his son Jack thinks that his dad plays the “stupid superhero.”

‘He said I can’t wait to see how stupid you’ll be in that. He said it with a smile on his face. He loves it. He loves all the Marvel films,” he said.

During the same interview, Johansson expressed how happy she is that there are new female stars in the MCU, Digital Spy notes.

“Oh yeah, it’s a huge relief for me because, you can only imagine, a decade ago when we started all this, it was a major testosterone festival,” she said. “It was me and the dudes and the locker room banter.”

Things are a lot different now. Now there are more female superheroes in the Marvel Universe and the success of Brie Larson’s leading role in Captain Marvel shows that they have the potential to garner huge amounts of ticket sales at the box just like the guys. Johansson said that it’s a “relief” to have so many more women on the team and added that the actresses in the MCU have formed a special bond.

Avengers: Endgame hits theatres in April 26.