Joe Giudice Loses Deportation Appeal, Future Will Be Decided By Federal Review

The Board of Immigration and Appeals ruled against Giudice in an April 6 decision.

Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice has had another significant setback in his fight to stay in the United States. On April 6, Giudice lost his deportation appeal, and only a possible federal review remains before he is sent back to his native Italy.

Eonline says that Teresa Giudice’s husband was released from prison into federal custody while he awaits deportation, barring an overturned decision. A source says that the federal board can refuse to review Joe’s case.

“The Board of Immigration Appeals ruled against Joe in an April 6 decision. On Wednesday, the legal team for Joe filed a petition for the federal court to review of the appeals decisions. However, if the federal court refuses to review the appeal, Joe will get deported.”

Giudice was released from federal prison after serving three years behind bars and directly taken into ICE custody, and continues to be held in a deportation center pending this last chance review. Giudice family attorney James Leonard Jr. confirmed that Joe Giudice is being held at a Western Pennsylvania facility which “houses immigration detainees.”

Leonard adds that his family misses him, and continue to be hopeful that he will be successful in a federal review.

“His lawyers and his family are hopeful that justice will prevail and Mr. Guidice will return home to his wife and four daughters who love him and miss him.”

JUST IN: Joe Giudice's deportation appeal DENIED, immigration officials confirm. https://t.co/lfo0kKG0sd — Mary K Jacob (@MaryKJacob) April 18, 2019

But the outcome of this case will not only determine whether or not Joe Giudice can continue to stay in the United States, but it will possibly lead to the end of his marriage to Teresa Giudice, who shared on the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion that her life is in the U.S., and she doesn’t plan on having a long distance relationship, hinting at divorce.

Loading...

I’m just not doing it. I want somebody with me every day. I know exactly what happens, I’m sure he’ll be with other women. It happens. We do the long-distance thing? It’s not going to work. I’ll be like, ‘bye bye.'”

The last season of RHONJ was shot earlier in the year in an effort to maximize coverage of Joe’s possible release from prison, but the cameras never saw him, because his transfer was done in the early morning hours without warning, says The Inquisitr.

Instead, the Bravo cameras were able to capture the reaction of wife Teresa Giudice and her daughters when they learned that Joe would not be returning home.