‘Playboy’ Stunner Rachel Cook Flaunts Insane Abs, Plentiful Cleavage In Stunning Instagram Snaps

American model Rachel Cook was one of many famous faces to party at Coachella this past weekend, and she shared plenty of updates via her Instagram page throughout the event. Now, the Playboy model is sharing some additional snapshots, and her fans are going wild over how sultry and sexy she looks.

Rachel’s post on Instagram took a shot from Coachella and shared it in both a black-and-white version as well as in color. The photo shows Cook wearing jeans and a white crop top or bralette as she cocks a hip to the side and gazes seductively at the camera.

Cook’s ample cleavage is showcased perfectly by the cut of her crop top, and the outfit is the perfect combination for flaunting the Playboy model’s insane abs. Rachel went with a light makeup palette and had her hair pulled back into a casual ponytail, and she’s wearing several layered necklaces along with numerous Coachella bracelets on one wrist.

Rachel’s enviable chiseled midsection had fans drooling as her jeans hung low on her hips. Cook had one thumb hitched in her pocket and her followers couldn’t help but notice how the pendant on one necklace hung tantalizingly between her breasts.

Rachel has amassed 2.4 million followers on Instagram, many of whom follow her for exactly this type of sexy pose. Nearly 145,000 of them embraced this post by showing their love for the sultry shot and almost 950 added comments to emphasize their appreciation for the post as well.

“Gurlll you’re fricking hot in any color,” commented one fan.

Fans seemed rather torn on which version they preferred, with one explaining, “Your beauty is mesmerizing in B&W and color!”

Another of Cook’s followers shared a similar sentiment, commenting, “Beauty is color blind. Either one is beautiful.”

Numerous commenters noted that she was on fire in both the black-and-white as well as the color version, and others called her perfect, angelic, and gorgeous. Cook has developed a signature style and look, and she definitely nailed it in this particular shot.

Rachel’s stunning abs were impossible to miss with this pose and as one follower pointed out, “Your daily workout routines have really paid off.”

Another fan perhaps captured it perfectly and easily by sharing, “Anything posted by you, @rachelc00k, is beautiful and flawless.”

Rachel Cook has been on the go constantly in recent weeks, traveling all over the West Coast and nailing numerous modeling gigs with her insane physique. The Playboy model has been all smiles as she shares her social media posts, and this latest shot definitely gave fans exactly what they love to see in following her account.