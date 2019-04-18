Jessica Simpson Shares ‘Hot Dad Alert!’ Photo of Husband Holding Daughter Birdie

Jessica Simpson still thinks her husband, Eric Johnson, is sexy as she shared a snap of him holding their newborn daughter, Birdie Mae, on Wednesday with the caption, “Hot Dad Alert!”

The singer, 38, posted the photo on Instagram showing Johnson, 39, looking dapper in a dark suit and dark shades holding the newborn, covered with a baby blanket, in a car seat.

The couple welcomed Birdie on March 19, who was delivered by cesarean section. Simpson has kept her Instagram followers updated about her life since the arrival of baby number three. In early April, she shared a photo of her son, Ace, 5, and daughter Maxwell, 7, and described a little bit about what life was like after the birth.

“Recovering from a C-Section is no joke!” she said, adding that she was grateful that Birdie’s older siblings were able to help out a bit and look after their baby sister.

“I think we all get so carried away with the excitement of having a new baby that we forget that we are going in for major surgery. Then on top of that, we get home from the hospital, have to recover from the surgery, balance our new life as a parent to three kids and be a wife,” she added.

However, it seems as though the singer is recovering quite well.

On March 20, the actress posted a photo of Maxwell holding the newborn’s hand, announcing that Bridie, who was born weighing over 10 pounds, had finally arrived.

The actress was open about many of the trials of her latest pregnancy, which was wrought with complications including acid reflux, insomnia and even a few bouts of bronchitis. At one point, she apparently broke her toilet seat. In an Instagram post, she hilariously warned other pregnant women about not doing the same thing. In another post, she showed a photo her swollen foot, asking her followers for any kind of remedies that might help with the condition.

Despite the problematic pregnancy, Simpson was reportedly excited about being pregnant again — and especially happy about having another baby girl, an insider told People magazine.

Simpson reportedly had a good, positive attitude since giving birth and was looking forward to her new life with Birdie.

“Birdie is perfect, and Jessica is savoring every minute… They are just soaking it all in,” the source said.

Simpson and Johnson, a retired NFL player, began dating in 2010 and have been married since 2014.