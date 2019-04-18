Ryan Murphy Reunites Jim Parsons, Andrew Rannells For Broadway’s ‘Boys In The Band’ Film On Netflix

As part of his multi-faceted deal with Netflix Studios, Ryan Murphy will reunite the Broadway cast of the smash hit The Boys In The Band for a special film adaptation of the legendary show, starring Jim Parsons of The Big Bang Theory and Andrew Rannells of Showtime’s Black Monday.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Murphy announced his plans for the film on April 17.

Along with Parson and Rannells, also starring in the film are the other stars of the Broadway cast, including Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Matt Bomer, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesus, Tuc Watkins, Michael Benjamin Washington, and Brian Hutchison.

“The Broadway cast of Boys was so important to me, and as equally groundbreaking as Mart Crowley’s seminal work. Everyone in the cast was out and proud… and feeling so blessed to mark the 50th anniversary of Mart’s landmark play,” Murphy wrote on Instagram.

The play was reimagined for its 50th anniversary with a limited Broadway run from May 31 to August 11, 2018, for 84 performances noted Playbill.

The Boys In The Band tells the story of a group of gay men who gather in an NYC apartment for a friend’s birthday party. They begin to arrive one by one and after several drinks, they realize that their friendships are not as perfect as they seem and they expose their true feelings about their lives, their relationships and effectively, their futures together.

Rannells also noted the news on his official Instagram page. The actor’s latest work, Showtime’s Black Monday featured him in the titular role of Blair Pfaff, a trading prodigy who ends up working for The Jammer Group, a firm, unlike anything he has ever seen or experienced before. The show details their take on how the New York Stock Market really crashed. The iconic day, known as “Black Monday,” occurred on October 19, 1987.

This is not Murphy’s first foray into the Broadway genre.

Known best for his work on the American Horror Story series of show for FX and for Fox’s Glee, Murphy recently revealed he would also be bringing what he called “a movie event” of the Broadway hit The Prom to Netflix as well.

Inquisitr recently reported that Murphy announced that he would adopt the show as his first movie project announced under his new Netflix deal.

Deadline reported that Murphy’s Netflix deal is a five-year agreement where he and his company, Ryan Murphy Productions will produce new series and films exclusively at Netflix. The deal, which is worth $300 million overall noted THR, will also feature the Murphy-produced projects Hollywood, Ratched and The Politician for Netflix.

The Boys In The Band will debut on Netflix in 2020.