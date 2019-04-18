Chanel West Coast Shows Off Booty In Sexy Knit Panties And See-Through Top In Sultry New Photos

Once again, Chanel West Coast is making her fans swoon.

The Ridiculousness star is known for filling her Instagram page with sexy and NSFW photos, and pretty much nothing is off-limits. In her latest social media update, the 30-year-old delighted her 3 million-plus followers with not one, but three new Instagram photos within just hours of each other.

In each one of the snapshots, Chanel is rocking the same sexy outfit, but posing at a different angle. The first photo in the set shows the singer standing on a rock in the desert. In the image, Chanel rocks multi-colored mermaid-like hair that she wears down and curly. Her amazing and curvy figure is fully on display in the photo, as she sports light blue knit panties and a matching off-the-shoulder crop top.

West Coast also dons a pair of black boots for the photo, and it looks like she has legs for days. She completes her sexy look with a pair of round sunglasses and a silver reflective purse. The image has earned her plenty of attention with over 52,000 likes and 500-plus comments. But the next photo in the set is just as sexy, with Chanel giving fans an up close and personal view of her see-through top.

In the NSFW Instagram photo, the model poses with a bottle of GLOW in her hand as part of a promotion for the drink. Once again, the singer wears her mermaid hair down and curly and purses her lips as she looks into the camera. Some parts of Chanel’s toned abs are on display in the image, as is the top of her sexy outfit, which fans can see right through.

And, last but not least, is a photo of Chanel’s backside. In the Instagram image, Chanel rocks the same exact outfit as she did in the first few photos but this time, the stunner’s toned booty is on display for the world to see. She tags herself at Coachella in the photo and it seems as though she may be gearing up for weekend two of the fest.

Just like the other images that she posted, this one has earned the star a ton of attention, with over 54,000 likes, in addition to 500-plus comments and counting. While many fans couldn’t help but gush over Chanel’s smoking hot body, countless others commented on her outfit or her hair.

“Best booty of all time,” one follower wrote.

“She’s pretty much the whole package rolled up in a [sic] enchilada,” another chimed in.

Hopefully, it’s only a matter of time until Chanel wows fans with yet another sexy post.