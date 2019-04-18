Kodak Black Arrested At Border, Misses Concert

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested Wednesday night at the U.S./Canada border on gun and drug charges, Pitchfork reported. A press release by the New York State Police stated that the rapper, whose real name is Bill K. Kapri, was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon 3rd degree and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Three associates of the rapper were also arrested.

The group was caught by U.S. Border and Customs Protection at the Lewiston-Queenston International Bridge over the Niagara River near Niagara Falls. The group was driving a Cadillac Escalade along with an associated Porsche.

According to Pitchfork, the arrest caused Kodak Black to miss a pair of scheduled shows at the House of Blues in Boston. Attendees at the show were kept waiting for more than an hour before they were told the show was canceled. Video was posted to Twitter by user @hashtagtril of fans at the show chanting “F*** Kodak” once they got the news.

Per The Boston Globe, Boston Police were called to “disperse unruly fans” from Lansdowne Street following the canceled show. It took 30 minutes to clear the scene of about 1,000 attendees, including 200 that were outside the venue. One man was arrested for assaulting a security guard at the venue.

Per TMZ, the cancellation of the show and the lack of explanation led to the initial belief that the rapper was missing. His team at the show at Boston didn’t appear to know where the rapper was. But the arrest was announced later that night.

Kodak Black remains in custody as of Thursday morning.

The rapper’s most recent concert was in Detroit on April 13, indicating that he and his entourage had been driving through Canada on their way to Boston for the shows. The spot of the arrest was about halfway between Detroit and Boston.

#BREAKING: Kodak Black's show was canceled after fans were left waiting inside the venue. They then started chanting "F**k Kodak!" and swarmed a bus outside. Rumors are beginning to circulate that Black may have been arrested. Latest details ⬇️ https://t.co/0dqYmekdJF — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 18, 2019

“During the initial inspection, the U.S. citizens admitted to being in possession of marijuana and firearms,” the Customs and Border Patrol said in a statement. “During a secondary inspection, it was revealed that the weapons were possessed unlawfully in New York State and subsequently the marijuana, firearms and subjects were turned over to the New York State Police for further processing.”

Kodak Black, a Florida native of Haitian-American heritage who is only 21-years-old, has been rapping since he was 12-years-old, breaking through in recent years. He is known for such songs as “Roll in Peace,” “Tunnel Vision,” and “No Flockin’.”