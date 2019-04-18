Thursday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ciara & Gabi Are In Big Trouble

Days of our Lives spoilers for Thursday, April 18, reveal that there will be some huge drama in Salem, which could lead to major trouble for some beloved characters.

According to a recent report by Soap Dirt, Days of our Lives fans will see that the cartel members who have vowed to seek revenge on Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) will be back in Salem, and they’ll be looking to hurt Chloe for what she did to El Fideo. They’ll come to the DiMera mansion, where Chloe has been staying. However, Chloe won’t be there.

Instead, two of Salem’s other raven-haired beauties, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), will be at the mansion, and they’ll find that they’re definitely at the wrong place at the wrong time. The men could confuse one of the women for Chloe, but both of the girls will be taken hostage by the armed and very dangerous men.

Of course, both Ciara and Gabi have people very close to them that will be willing to risk their lives to ensure their safety. Ciara’s mother, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), is the police commissioner, and she’ll stop at nothing to make sure her little girl is safe. Gabi is also Hope’s sister-in-law. Meanwhile, Ciara’s boyfriend, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), will also be willing to risk his own life to save Ciara.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives viewers will also know Gabi’s brother, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), is also a police officer, and he’ll also arrive on the scene to help save his younger sister. Stefan DiMera will also likely be ready to jump into action as the hostage situation is happening at his home, and he’s seemingly beginning to develop some feelings for Gabi.

She Knows Soaps reports that fans will also watch as Rafe confides in Lani Price (Sal Stowers) about his marriage troubles with Hope. The two have been out of sync for awhile now, and Hope is questioning whether or not she wants to stay in the marriage as she deals with her feelings for Ted Laurent (Giles Marini).

This ❤️ triangle is getting INTENSE. #DAYS pic.twitter.com/kBS6LPZC2j — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 17, 2019

Fans will also get to see Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) confront his brother, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), about his feelings for Rex’s fiancee, Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey). Eric and Sarah have been growing closer and closer by the day. However, Eric doesn’t want to cause any problems in his family by admitting that he’s in love with his brother’s girlfriend.

All the while, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will find Chloe in a very dangerous predicament. Will he be the one to save her this time around?

Viewers can watch all of the exciting drama when Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.