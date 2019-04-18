Victoria’s Secret Models Barbara Palvin, Lais Ribeiro, And Stella Maxwell Don Skimpy Lingerie For New Campaign

Those Victoria’s Secret models sure know how to turn heads.

The underwear giant is currently in the midst of a new campaign to promote lingerie and the Incredible Bra, and the company is enlisting the help of all of its top models in order to spread the word. To get the job done, The Daily Mail shares that Victoria’s Secret sought the help of some of their most popular models to flaunt their stuff in new lingerie.

Just like on the runway, models Barbara Palvin, Lais Ribeiro, and Stella Maxwell struck sexy poses in sexy, pink lingerie. In Palvin’s photo, the stunner looks like she’s having a blast as she opens her mouth and smiles. The 25-year-old wears her long, brown locks down and curly and dons minimal makeup, though she still looks gorgeous.

But it’s definitely Palvin’s smoking hot body that steals the show as she shows it off in a dark pink bra and matching panties. Next up is Lais Ribeiro, who is also sporting the color pink for the spring campaign. For her look, the Brazilian model sports a pair of mismatched lingerie with the top being a solid, light pink bra and the bottoms have a similar pink pattern. The 28-year-old wears her long, dark locks swept over her face and pushes together her breasts as she poses seductively for the camera.

And last but certainly not least is Victoria’s Secret veteran Stella Maxwell. In the photo, the blonde-haired beauty sits down Indian style and playfully bites her finger in her mouth. Like Ribeiro, the model wears her hair swept off to the side and looks absolutely stunning as she winks at the camera.

Even though Maxwell is sitting down in the snapshot, her insane body, most notably her six-pack abs, are fully on display for the sultry shot. As far as garments go, Maxwell appears to be rocking a similar lingerie set as her counterpart Barbara Palvin. And new angel Alexina Graham also showed off her amazing figure for fans alongside Ribeiro, Palvin, and Maxwell. Just like her counterparts, she rocked a tiny pink bra with patterned panties and playfully shook her hand at the camera.

According to the Victoria’s Secret Instagram page, the ladies were rocking the company’s new Incredible Bra, which is supposed to live up to its name and be incredibly comfortable.

“Patented sides that shape & smooth = just one of the reasons why the Incredible Bra lives up to its name. Tap for more! #IncredibleEveryDay,” the caption reads.

The bra is currently for sale on the VS website and retails for $49.95.