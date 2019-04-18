British entertainer Rita Ora is launching her own tequila by investing in her own alcohol brand.

According to Billboard, she is partnering with Conecuh Brands to launch Próspero Tequila, joining the team as a shareholder and chief creative partner.

“I’ve had the privilege of collaborating with amazing brands and each time I learn something new about the business side of the industry. With this partnership I wanted to push myself to take on a new role,” said Rita.

“Being Chief Creative Partner and shareholder has allowed me to invest my time and energy in a new venture, which at its core highlights strong independent women. Working with Stella and visiting the distillery was an amazing experience and affirmed my desire to take on this position within the company. I can’t wait to toast this new partnership with my family, friends, and fans.”

Billboard reported that she is now the latest in a line of celebrities who have also launched their own liquor partnerships, including Drake’s Virginia Black Whiskey, Diddy’s Ciroc and Justin Timberlake’s Sauza 901.

Rita is no stranger to partnering up with big brands, as she previously had her own Adidas range.

She is known for her fashion sense as she is always serving up many looks on her Instagram account. Recently, The Inquisitr discussed the fierce photo she shared with supermodel Kate Moss as they got ready for Marc Jacobs’ wedding.

Rita Ora is currently embarking on her “Phoenix World Tour.” Having already conquered the Oceanian and Asian leg, the third and final leg announced, so far, will take place in Europe and will start April 23 at the Sentrum Scene in Oslo, Norway. The tour will go across the U.K. and includes a show at London’s O2 Arena on May 24.

The tour is in support of the album with the same name, Phoenix. The album so far has released several singles: “Your Song,” “Anywhere,” “For You,” “Girls,” “Let Me Love You,” and “Only Want You.” The record peaked at No. 11 in the U.K.

The album was her first release since her debut, Ora, six years ago, which was released through Roc Nation. Rita parted ways with them and is now signed to Atlantic Records.

In 2016, Rita became the host and a judge on America’s Next Top Model‘s 23rd cycle. She replaced supermodel Tyra Banks for one season. She has also been a judge on The X Factor and The Voice in the U.K.

In 2004, she made her film debut in the movie Spivs, playing the role of Rosanna. Since then, she has appeared in Fast & Furious, Southpaw, and the Fifty Shades movies — Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker, and Fifty Shades Freed — where she played the role of Mia Grey. On May 10, she is set to appear in Pokémon: Detective Pikachu.