Farrah Abraham Spills Out Of Skimpy Sports Bra In L.A.

Farrah Abraham was photographed going for a leisurely stroll in Los Angeles this week, and she showed off her famous figure in the process.

According to The Daily Mail, Abraham was spotted walking the streets in Los Angeles on Wednesday wearing a skimpy sports bra and some vibrant pants. In the photo, the former Teen Mom OG star is seen wearing a white sports bra that shows off her ample cleavage, flat tummy, and toned abs.

Farrah also wears a pair of high-waisted green jogger-style pants and some black sneakers in the photo. The reality star has her long, brown hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves, which she contained by pulling into a low ponytail that she slung over her shoulder for the outing.

Abraham appears to go mostly makeup-free in the photos, as she sports a bronzed glow and nude lips. Farrah also appears to be talking to someone via FaceTime as she holds her phone out while she has a conversation, which is caught on camera, showcasing her toned arms.

Farrah didn’t have her 10-year-old daughter, Sophia, with her, which is a rare occasion for the single mom, who is known for bringing her daughter with her to events, on vacations, and even to modeling gigs, as she did recently for a photo shoot with PrettyLittleThing, reported The Daily Mail.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there have been rumors that Farrah Abraham may return to Teen Mom OG due to the fact that Bristol Palin, one of the women who was hired to replace her, has announced she’s quitting the show after just one season.

However, Abraham took to social media to clear up those rumors, telling fans via an Instagram Story that they’re simply not true.

“I guess someone has left Teen Mom OG, the show that I started, 16 and Pregnant way back when. I know you guys all want me to have my own show, but I’m really creating and waiting for the right time for that. And maybe it’s not yet,” Farrah stated.

“I am definitely not ever, probably, coming back to Teen Mom. I have so moved on, and I think it was such a great way to move on. Between all the lies and conspiracies and every other thing that happened when I left Teen Mom — I definitely wasn’t fired, I’ve never been fired,” Abraham added.

Farrah Abraham may not currently be on reality TV, but fans can keep up with her life by following her on Instagram.