‘Heartbroken’ Marie Osmond Cancels Las Vegas Show

A “heartbroken” Marie Osmond canceled her scheduled show at The Flamingo in Las Vegas alongside brother Donny Osmond and revealed in an Instagram post why she had to take a step down from performing.
Marie Osmond revealed in a social media post on April 10 that severe allergies stopped her from performing. She simply lost her voice.
Osmond remarked that she was sad about missing her performance, as she knows that people travel from “all over the world” to see her and her brother perform in their long-running stage show, which will come to a close in November of this year.
She also quipped that she knew her brother “needed her” to do the performance.
The multi-faceted entertainer remarked she spent the evening of the show resting in bed and partaking in a favorite activity, listening to a religious conference from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The Osmond family has always been vocal about their religious affiliation and how it has shaped them both personally and professionally. If you are a fan of Marie Osmond, you may have noticed that you have never seen her wear strapless dresses or tank tops. You will also rarely see her in miniskirts. Osmond favors a more conservative type of dress, but that doesn’t mean she shies away from looking sexy when the occasion calls for it. She instead will use a tighter fit to show off her figure instead of sassy cutouts and shorter skirts.
On Wednesday, allergies attacked me and I lost my voice so I couldn’t do the show! ???? So many from our audiences travel from all over the world to see us perform @FlamingoVegas, so when I can’t perform for them, it breaks my heart! ???? To all of you who came to the Wednesday show and only got to see Donny on stage,???? I know…. #HeNeedsMe!!! ???????????????? That night while I was laying in bed, I couldn’t speak, so it gave me another chance to listen to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints #GeneralConference (I told you about it last Sunday). There is always one talk that touches my heart deeply or answers a question I have been pondering. This time, it was Sharon Eubank’s message as she spoke about light. She has a perfect view of the #LDS Temple in Salt Lake City, Utah from her office window, and every night, like clockwork, the lights would come on. But one night in February the lights didn’t go on for some reason. Then this statement she made went straight to my heart. “Seeing darkness where I expected to see light reminded me that one of the fundamental needs we have in order to grow, is to stay connected to our source of light — Jesus Christ. He is the source of our power, the Light and Life of the World. Without a strong connection to Him we begin to spiritually die.” As we make Him the center of our lives, we will stand in His glorious light and feel His power… then… we can do all the things we need to do! He will help us when we are tired, overwhelmed and even unsure of where we fit in. Go to my Facebook page or marieosmond.com/sundaymessage to read more! May we keep the light of Christ burning within us, reminding us that the Lord knows how hard we are trying. His message is, we are not alone: His very name, Emmanuel, means, “God with us”. He is light, hope and love and I love this statement that Christ offers us, “Draw near unto me and I will draw near unto you; seek me diligently and ye shall find me; ask, and ye shall receive, knock, and it shall be opened unto you.” #HappySunday #RememberHimDaily
Marie and Donny Osmond will wrap up an 11-year run at The Flamingo in Las Vegas. Their stage show was one of the most successful runs in Vegas history, and it is being promoted as the “number one” show in Vegas on the show’s official page on the Caesars Palace website.
Donny Osmond is proud of his sister for her dedication to her fans and the tireless amount of hours she has spent making this run of shows the best they can possibly be.
It's official! At the end of 2019, Marie and I will conclude our #LasVegas residency. We never expected our 6-week run to turn into 11 years, but we're so glad that it did. This is a very bittersweet decision for us, and it's difficult to adequately express my gratitude for our Vegas chapter. It's a strange feeling knowing that the end is on the horizon. Last night after the show, I couldn't help but think about all that I'm going to miss once it's over. I'm going to miss performing on stage with my extremely talented sister every night. She's the best partner in crime a guy could ask for. I'm going to miss seeing and interacting with our fans who have come to see our show and made this 11-year run a great success. We really couldn't have done it without your support. I'm going to miss our home away from home, @FlamingoVegas. We've had the time of our lives here. I'm going to miss our world-class band members, crew and dancers who have devoted countless hours towards making this show an outstanding entertainment experience. I've had to put many personal projects on hold for the past 11 years. Once our residency comes to a close, I'll be able to work on those projects again. First item on the docket will be taking some time to laser focus on my 62nd album. There are so many exciting things in the pipeline right now, and I can't wait to tell you more! @marieosmond and I have loved every minute of our time in Vegas, and we're both excited for a fresh chapter. Who knows — maybe sometime in the future we'll get together again to sing a little bit country and a little bit rock 'n' roll. ???????????????? But for now, we've got a few months left to enjoy every performance and give Vegas everything we've got! So if you're hoping to come see our Vegas show, I've got a friendly tip for you — now is the time! ???? [full video on Facebook] #DonnyandMarie #FlamingoVegas #Vegas
Said the singer on his official Instagram, “I’m going to miss performing on stage with my extremely talented sister every night.”
“She’s the best partner in crime a guy could ask for.”
Donny also posted an interview with the twosome for Good Morning America, where they discussed their Vegas exit.
The Osmond family of performers, which includes brothers Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, Donny, and Jimmy Osmond and sister Marie, began their career in 1958 as a barbershop quartet formed by their parents Olive and George Osmond. A modest family, the group was originally set into place during the clan’s Friday Family Night, where the children would perform for their parents. It was then that both Olive and George Osmond noted their children had musical ability and the group was crafted as a way to earn money to support older brothers Virl and Tom in buying hearing aids (both brothers were born hearing-impaired) and serving missions for their church.
The Osmond family would reach the peak of their popularity in the 1970s as a touring group and later, Donny and Marie Osmond would reach the pinnacle of their success as the hosts of their own variety series, The Donny & Marie Show, which ran from 1976 to 1979. At the time of the series’ debut, Donny Osmond was 18-years-old and Marie was just 16.