‘Heartbroken’ Marie Osmond Cancels Las Vegas Show

A “heartbroken” Marie Osmond canceled her scheduled show at The Flamingo in Las Vegas alongside brother Donny Osmond and revealed in an Instagram post why she had to take a step down from performing.

Marie Osmond revealed in a social media post on April 10 that severe allergies stopped her from performing. She simply lost her voice.

Osmond remarked that she was sad about missing her performance, as she knows that people travel from “all over the world” to see her and her brother perform in their long-running stage show, which will come to a close in November of this year.

She also quipped that she knew her brother “needed her” to do the performance.

The multi-faceted entertainer remarked she spent the evening of the show resting in bed and partaking in a favorite activity, listening to a religious conference from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Osmond family has always been vocal about their religious affiliation and how it has shaped them both personally and professionally. If you are a fan of Marie Osmond, you may have noticed that you have never seen her wear strapless dresses or tank tops. You will also rarely see her in miniskirts. Osmond favors a more conservative type of dress, but that doesn’t mean she shies away from looking sexy when the occasion calls for it. She instead will use a tighter fit to show off her figure instead of sassy cutouts and shorter skirts.

Marie and Donny Osmond will wrap up an 11-year run at The Flamingo in Las Vegas. Their stage show was one of the most successful runs in Vegas history, and it is being promoted as the “number one” show in Vegas on the show’s official page on the Caesars Palace website.

Donny Osmond is proud of his sister for her dedication to her fans and the tireless amount of hours she has spent making this run of shows the best they can possibly be.

Said the singer on his official Instagram, “I’m going to miss performing on stage with my extremely talented sister every night.”

“She’s the best partner in crime a guy could ask for.”

Donny also posted an interview with the twosome for Good Morning America, where they discussed their Vegas exit.

The Osmond family of performers, which includes brothers Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, Donny, and Jimmy Osmond and sister Marie, began their career in 1958 as a barbershop quartet formed by their parents Olive and George Osmond. A modest family, the group was originally set into place during the clan’s Friday Family Night, where the children would perform for their parents. It was then that both Olive and George Osmond noted their children had musical ability and the group was crafted as a way to earn money to support older brothers Virl and Tom in buying hearing aids (both brothers were born hearing-impaired) and serving missions for their church.

The Osmond family would reach the peak of their popularity in the 1970s as a touring group and later, Donny and Marie Osmond would reach the pinnacle of their success as the hosts of their own variety series, The Donny & Marie Show, which ran from 1976 to 1979. At the time of the series’ debut, Donny Osmond was 18-years-old and Marie was just 16.