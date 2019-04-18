‘Trainspotting 2’ Star Bradley Welsh Dead Of A Gunshot Wound In Edinburgh

Scottish police are treating the death as 'suspicious.'

Scottish actor and boxing champion Bradley Welsh was shot dead on an Edinburgh street following what local police are calling a “disturbance.”

PageSix says that Welsh, 42, was shot in the head on April 17 at 8 p.m. local time. The actor and British lightweight boxing champion played a gangland boss in the movie Trainspotting 2. Welsh owned a gym in Edinburgh, Holyrood Boxing Gym, which offered programs to kids to help them stay out of trouble.

Local authorities said that the shooting death is being called “suspicious.”

“His death is being treated as suspicious and inquiries are continuing. Officers will continue to provide a high-visibility presence in the area to engage with the public, offer reassurance and gather information that can assist with this investigation.”

Before playing Doyle in Trainspotting 2, Welsh was a British ABA Lightweight boxing champ and continued to dedicate a big part of his life to the sport.

CNN says that Welsh starred alongside actors Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, and Jonny Lee Miller in the sequel to the movie based on the novel Trainspotting, written by Irvine Welsh, who called the boxer and actor an “amazing and beautiful friend.”

“Thanks for making me a better person and helping me to see the world in a kinder and wiser way.”

Our last interview with local hero Bradley Welsh who was shot and killed last night

"I have a daughter and a wee boy who is like a son to me, and I want a better society. That's why I do what I do."

The Daily Mail adds that Welsh admitted that his gang past was always with him, and police are investigating whether the single gunshot wound to the head was a targeted hit.

Edinburgh police are refining the details they are sharing with the public, saying that Welsh was shot in the stairwell of a townhouse on Chester Street in the city’s affluent West End neighborhood. Police continue to search the area for additional forensic evidence in the effort to catch the killer.

Welsh was featured on the television show Danny Dyer’s Deadliest Men, and host Dyer remembered the boxer in a tribute.

“So sad to hear the news about Bradley Welsh. A good soul with a massive heart. A massive loss. Rest in Peace my old son.”

In interviews, Welsh said he learned a lot from his criminal past and his time in prison, saying that being behind bars “was for imbeciles.” He said at the time, he had nothing, and he decided to choose boxing as his “way out of the ghetto.”

“Of course, I regret them. I have a daughter and a wee boy who is like a son to me, and I want a better society. That’s why I do what I do.”

Welsh is survived by his fiancee and a young daughter.