Mossimo Giannulli Was Reportedly Less Than Truthful About His College Education To Get Money From His Dad

Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli may have been less than honest about his own college education to get money from his father.

CNN reported that Giannulli, who was indicted with wife Lori Loughlin on fraud and money laundering charges to get their daughters into the University of Southern California, may have been dishonest about his own education — and his time at USC — in order to get money.

The news outlet referred to an October 2016 post on the fashion blog The Hundreds in which Giannulli reportedly falsified report cards and tuition bills in order to get money from his father.

In the post, author Bobby Hundreds wrote that Giannulli attended USC “without being enrolled at all.” The fashion designer “not only convinced his dad that he was a student by falsifying report cards, Mossimo got him to fork over fees with fake tuition bills,” Hundreds wrote.

Mossimo reportedly used the money to start his business.

“SC was expensive, so that was how I was starting my company. I used all that cash,” Giannulli reportedly declared unapologetically.

“I used to have hundreds of thousands of cash in my top drawer in my fraternity house. And I was like, ‘this is kind of too easy. I need a bigger platform. If I had a bigger account base, I could really kill it…”

CNN reported that Giannulli was never a full-time student at USC. Giannulli did attend the college during the 1984 spring semester, but he was not a fully enrolled student, according to college records. Instead, he was enrolled in the College of Continuing Education, a non-degree program open to anyone “with no formal admission requirements,” according to CNN. Students enrolled in the continuing education program were given a “visitor status.”

Giannulli did, however, live at a campus fraternity, and in a 1984 yearbook photo, he appeared in with the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. A fraternity spokesman told CNN that at the time, “having non-matriculating students associate with the fraternity would not have been uncommon.”

The news outlet reported that the college would not share which classes Giannulli took — if any at all.

Giannulli’s daughter, Olivia Jade, spoke about her father’s time in college during an interview on The Zach Sang Show, where she said that her father was never enrolled in the college and “faked his way through” using the tuition money his parents gave him to start his business.

Giannulli and Loughlin have pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them.