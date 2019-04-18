Kylie Jenner Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Sexy Red Bikini

Kylie Jenner is putting her curves on full display this week. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram account to share a sexy new photo of herself wearing nothing but a tight bikini.

According to The Daily Mail, Kylie’s photo is from her recent vacation with baby daddy, Travis Scott. In the photo, the makeup mogul is seen sporting a red patterned bikini as she poses in front of a bathroom mirror.

Kylie’s bikini top covered most of her ample cleavage, although she did show off her flat tummy and toned abs, proving that her post-baby body is back in full force. Jenner’s curvy backside is also seen in the picture as she wears skimpy, matching bikini bottoms.

The reality star has her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fall down her back to her waist. Kylie runs her fingers through the strands in the sexy snapshot. Jenner sports multiple bracelets on both wrists, a gold chain around her neck, and a light pink polish on her fingernails to complete the look.

Kylie also wears a full face of makeup in the photograph, which includes darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and highlighter on her cheeks. She also sports pink blush and a nude lip on her famous face.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott went on their loved-up vacation after rumors that the rapper may have cheated on his baby mama surfaced online.

However, Scott is said to be completely committed to Jenner and wants to make her his wife in the future, despite the recent troubles that the couple has reportedly been dealing with.

“Travis feels more in love with Kylie than ever before. Being on the road, away from Kylie and Stormi is like torture for him. He is not perfect but feels he has been very committed and loyal to Kylie since they first kissed. Travis wants to marry Kylie and would be heartbroken if she decided to leave him,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

Cosmopolitan reported in October that Kylie has also spoke out about wanting to have more children to join her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. However, she claimed that she’ll likely wait a bit before getting pregnant again.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s life by following her on Instagram or watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.