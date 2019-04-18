Lala Kent Will Be A Bridesmaid In Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright’s Wedding

The couple will wed in June.

Lala Kent will be one of the women serving as a bridesmaid in Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s upcoming wedding.

When Taylor and Cartwright say “I do” in late June of this year, they will be surrounded by a number of Vanderpump Rules cast members, including Kent, who will be standing alongside Cartwright and her fellow bridesmaids, including Kristen Doute and Scheana Shay.

“She asked me on New Year’s Eve,” Kent told Us Weekly on April 17. “It was epic.”

According to Kent, the dresses Cartwright selected are “phenomenal.”

“Well done, Brittany. Yes, they’re hot,” she said.

While Kent is close to a number of Vanderpump Rules couples, including Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, and Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, she said Taylor and Cartwright are her “favorite,” which seems to be quite evident on her social media pages. In fact, just days ago, Kent traveled to Coachella with Taylor and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, who is also quite close to the soon-to-be-married couple.

“Jax was just with Randall and myself in Coachella,” Kent shared. “But I just adore them as a couple. The four of us travel together and Randall and Jax have this cute little ‘bromance’. They talk more than I talk to Brittany.”

Taylor and Cartwright became engaged in June of last year in Malibu, California, and just months later, Kent and her fiancé, Emmett, became engaged in Mexico. However, while Taylor and Kent quickly began planning for their big day, Kent and Emmett took things much slower as they enjoyed their time together as an engaged couple.

While Kent initially hoped Taylor and Cartwright would split after he admitted to cheating on her during the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, she has since changed her tune after seeing that Taylor has truly changed his ways. As fans will recall, Taylor turned over a new leaf at the end of 2017 after losing his dad, Ronald Cauchi, to cancer and has been treating Cartwright like the gem she is ever since.

Because Kent also lost her father ahead of Vanderpump Rules Season 7, she and Taylor grew close to one another during filming and throughout the months that followed, they’ve continued to spend time together with their fiancées.

To see more of Kent, Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.