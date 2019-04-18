Where To Read The Mueller Report, How To Make Sense Of It, And Other Key Questions Answered Here

It will be provided to Congress between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. ET, and will be available shortly afterward to the general public.

The long-awaited Mueller report will be released to Congress and to the general public today, although how much of it will be available, as opposed to redacted, remains unclear. Furthermore, the report is 400 pages long, and it may be difficult for some readers to make sense of what they’re seeing, and where to find the parts that may be of interest to them.

Here are answers to some of the key questions you may have about special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

When Will It Be Released?

It is expected to be released to Congress between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. ET, and to the general public “shortly afterward,” according to Vox.

Where And How Can I Read It?

It will be available on the Justice Department‘s website, although as of this writing, the specific URL for the link on which it will be hosted is not yet available.

If you have Barnes & Noble’s Nook e-reader or the Barnes & Noble app on any of your mobile devices, you can pre-order the report now, and it will download to your device when it’s available, spokesman Tim Mantel tells CNN.

“We’ve received strong demand from our customers for this report, and want to make it as easy as possible for them to access it for free as soon as possible.”

It’s Going To Be Redacted: What Does That Mean, Specifically?

Attorney General William Barr has promised that the report will be redacted, although many of the specifics of what he means by that remain unclear.

As attorney general, he has the power to literally redact every last word of the report, giving Congress nothing but colored lines, though that is not expected.

Barr has promised that the redactions will be color-coded and redacted information will be limited to four specific areas. As ABA Journal reports, those areas are information pertaining to grand jury investigations; information that could compromise sources or investigation methods; information that could “affect ongoing matters”; and information that could affect the privacy of third-party individuals not suspected of committing any wrongdoing.

Will The Redacted Report Be The Final Word On The Matter?

It likely will not. For weeks, certain members of the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives have been clear that only the full, unredacted Mueller report will suffice, and if they don’t get it, Congress will subpoena it. New York Democrat Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, has said that he will issue a subpoena to get the full report as early as Friday, according to The Washington Post, if he’s not satisfied with what he gets on Thursday. There’s a chance that such a subpoena will be challenged by the Trump administration, setting up a court battle that could last weeks or months.