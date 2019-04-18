Paula Abdul Reveals Her Father Has Died A Year After Her Mother

Paula Abdul is currently mourning the loss of her father, Harry.

The “Crazy Cool” performer shared an emotional Instagram post where she pays tribute to her dad who died a year after her mom, according to Music News.

In a series of posts, Abdul shared some touching words to her followers.

“Everyone loved my father. He had a heart of gold and carried his heart on his sleeve wherever he went, and shared it with everyone he came in contact with,” she expressed.

“Isn’t it a beautiful gift that I still feel his spirit with me? My Father was, and always will be, my superhero. Thank you ALL for the heartfelt condolences. Your love and support are comforting me during this difficult time.”

It has been said that Harry passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease at 85-years-old. His death comes just over a year after Paula’s mother Lorraine died who also died at age 85.

Abdul’s heartfelt post has been liked over 8,000 times and has been commented on by just under 1,000 users within 18 hours. The entertainer has received a lot of love from her loyal 257,000 Instagram followers.

A week ago, she uploaded an adorable photo of her and her sister, Wendy, on National Sibling Day. She said she is always so inspired by her heart, and that she is eternally grateful to have her by her side.

In 1988, Paula released her debut studio album, Forever Your Girl, which enjoyed a lot of success. The album topped the U.S. album charts and certified seven times platinum. The album contained five top three singles on the U.S. Hot 100 singles chart with four of them going to No. 1 — “Straight Up,” “Forever Your Girl,” “Cold Hearted,” and “Opposites Attract.”

Her second studio album, Spellbound, achieved two more No. 1 hits — “Rush Rush” and “The Promise of a New Day.” The album released in 1991 became her second album to top the U.S. albums chart.

Abdul’s third and final studio album to date, Head Over Heels, was released in 1995. Since then, she has become a household name on the television screen for the 2000s generation by appearing as a judge on American Idol. She was a regular judge from Seasons 1–8 and has returned as a guest a few times after. In 2011, she was a judge on The X Factor U.S. and Live to Dance. A year later, she was a guest judge on Dancing with the Stars.

Last year, she played the role of Detective Tupper in the TV movie A Sister’s Secret.