Ciara Calls Nicki Minaj A ‘Rockstar’ And Would Be Up For More Collaborations With Her

Ciara recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and revealed that she be up for doing more music with rapper Nicki Minaj.

The pair have previously teamed up a few times. In 2013, Minaj appeared on two tracks on Ciara’s self-titled album. The single “I’m Out” featuring the rapper served as the second single from the album and peaked at No. 44 in the U.S.

A caller on Andy’s show asked if Cici would be up for doing another song with Nicki, and she answered with nothing but love which Music News shared.

“You know I love Nicki,” she said.

“There are no plans right now but I’m always down to rock with my girl. She’s a rockstar and she knows how to really come in and make a track super fire. I’m always down for getting together.”

On May 10, Ciara is set to release her seventh studio album, Beauty Marks. Its album cover is work of art. Ciara appears to be covered in body paint and completely nude which The Inquisitr recently reported. The album will consist of 11 tracks and will include collaborations with Macklemore, Tekno, and Kelly Rowland.

In 2018, she released “Level Up,” which was her first single since 2015’s “Dance Like We’re Making Love.” It peaked at No. 59 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. The music video has been watched over 167 million times and spawned the “Level Up Challenge,” which featured fans and celebrities recording their own version of the video’s choreography. Since then, she has dropped four more tracks — “Freak Me” featuring Tekno, “Dose,” “Greatest Love,” and “Thinkin Bout You” which will all appear on the album.

Ciara’s signature singles, “Goodies,” “1, 2 Step,” “Like A Boy,” and “Body Party” are still streamed in their millions. She currently has over 7 million monthly Spotify listeners.

In 2006, she was nominated for her first-ever Grammy Awards — Best New Artist, Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for “1, 2, Step,” and Best Rap Song for her collaboration on Missy Elliott’s album titled “Lose Control.” She took home the trophy for Best Short-Form Music Video for the same song.

In 2013, Ciara got engaged to American rapper Future. They split in 2014 but did have a son together, Future Zahir Wilburn. In 2016, she married Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. In 2017, their daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, was born.

In 2006, she made her film debut in All You’ve Got, playing the role of Becca Watley. In 2012, she starred in Mama, I Want to Sing! and That’s My Boy.

On Twitter, Ciara has over 11.1 million followers, while her Instagram account boasts a huge 21.8 million followers.