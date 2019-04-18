Princess Diana Used To Call This Surprising Celebrity Late At Night

The late Princess Diana used to share late-night phone calls with this surprising person as she struggled to find her place within the royal family in the 1980s. This superstar performer was one of the people Diana was able to speak to freely as they, too, lived under the glare of public scrutiny.

Michael Jackson, according to Biography, was that person for the princess.

The Princess of Wales and Jackson’s friendship developed not only due to her love of his music, as was the case for most people during that era, but they also bonded over how difficult it was to live their lives in the public eye.

At that time, there were two iconic faces of the era, and they were Jackson and the princess.

Jackson was iconic for his music and videos. Diana for breaking the royal mold and allowing the House of Windsor to seem, at least to the public, more accessible and real as she met and mingled with people around the world in a way that was never done before in the royal family.

The King of Pop and People’s Princess formally met in met in July 1988 when Diana and her then-husband Prince Charles attended Jackson’s “Bad Tour” stop at Wembley Stadium. Jackson had also donated funds to The Prince’s Trust Charity and London’s Great Ormand Street Hospital, according to Biography.

The story also claimed that during his performance at Wembley, Jackson chose to remove his iconic tune “Dirty Diana” from his setlist as he felt it would be inappropriate when the princess was in the audience. Although the tune was not about her, but instead about a rock star groupie, he allegedly felt it would be in poor taste to perform it. Reportedly the princess told him to keep the song in the set.

Jackson once said of his relationship with the late princess in an interview with Daphne Barak and published in Germany, “We were very close. She was extremely close by phone… I was still married to Lisa Marie [Presley]. Diana woke me up usually late at night… mostly after three in the morning. And then she held me for hours on the telephone. She talked about children, the press.”

In the aforementioned interview, Jackson also noted that Presley was not happy with the phone calls in the middle of the night to her husband from the princess and because of that, they eventually stopped.

Surprisingly, the press never picked up on their close friendship. Diana was very protective of her private friendships and her relationship with Jackson was kept under wraps. She never spoke of it publicly, and Jackson only did so after the princess’s death in 1997.

Princess Diana and her companion Dodi Fayed died as the result of a tragic car accident in France after being pursued by the press in the Pont de l’Alma road tunnel in Paris.

Jackson was married to Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of the late Elvis Presley, from 1994 to 1996. History reported that he, too, would die tragically. The Los Angeles coroner’s office would rule the singer’s death a homicide after the sedative propofol, as well as other drugs, were found in his system. His personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, had been administering propofol to the singer as a sleep aid and gave him the lethal dose. He was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and served two years of a four-year jail sentence.