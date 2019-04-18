Mabel Announces Long Awaited Debut Album ‘High Expectations’

British singer-songwriter Mabel has announced the release of her debut album this morning. The long-awaited record will be released this summer.

She announced via her social media pages that the album will be titled High Expectations. In a video upload, Mabel shared her excitement that it will be released on July 12.

“SCREEEEAMING!!! ‘High Expectations’ my debut album is dropping on the 12th of July. Can’t wait for this next part of the journey and for you guys to hear what I’ve been working on. Click the link in my bio to pre-order it now. Love love love xx M,” she captioned her Instagram video.

The release will come after a couple of EP and mixtape releases from the rising star.

In 2017, her debut EP, Bedroom was released and contained her first hit single, “Finders Keepers” featuring Kojo Funds. The single peaked at No. 8 in the U.K. and has been certified platinum.

The same year, she dropped her debut mixtape, Ivy To Roses, which has peaked at No. 28 in the U.K., 32 in Denmark, and 58 in Ireland. The tape was re-issued at the beginning of this year and consists of 15 tracks. It includes “Finders Keepers” and follow-up singles “Fine Line” with Not3s, “One Shot,” and her latest, “Don’t Call Me Up” which remains her highest charting single peaking at No. 3 in the U.K., Belgium, Norway, and Ireland. It is her first single to chart in the U.S. and has so far reached No. 80 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

According to her official online store, the physical album will contain 20 tracks:

High Expectations (Intro) Bad Behaviour Don’t Call Me Up FML We Don’t Say… Selfish Love feat. Kamille Lucky (Interlude) Mad Love Trouble Put Your Name On It Stckhlm Syndrome (Interlude) OK (Anxiety Anthem) I Belong To Me High Expectations (Outro) Finders Keepers (with Kojo Funds) Fine Line (with Not3s) My Lover (with Not3s) Ring Ring (with Jax Jones) Cigarette (with RAYE & Stefflon Don) Not Sayin’

Tracks 15-20 have been noted as bonus tracks.

Mabel is no stranger to the world of entertainment as her parents are established names themselves. Her mom, Neneh Cherry was a successful 80s and 90s musician who achieved worldwide success. Her debut album, Raw Like Sushi, peaked at No. 2 in the U.K. and contained the iconic single, “Buffalo Stance.”

Her father, Cameron McVey has produced many familiar albums including some for Neneh who he married in 1990. Other acts he has created hit records for include the likes of All Saints, Massive Attack, and Sugababes to name a few.

On Instagram, Mabel has over 533,000 followers.