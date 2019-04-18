Jenna Johnson Shares Sexy Beachside Photo As Mrs. Chmerkovskiy While On Honeymoon With Husband Val

The 'Dancing With the Stars' pro dancers are spending their first week as man and wife in a tropical location.

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are in honeymoon mode. The Dancing With the Stars pro dancers, who tied the knot in a lavish California wedding ceremony on Saturday, April 13, are celebrating their first week as man and wife while on a tropical honeymoon.

To mark her first few days as Mrs. Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson posted a sexy beachside snap. In the solo photo, the new bride is looking out at a gorgeous beach while wearing a cheetah-print bikini and wide-brimmed beach hat that boasts her married moniker.

Johnson captioned the post to reveal that the photo was taken during the couple’s honeymoon, but she stopped short of tagging the tropical location. Dozens of fans hit the comments section of the post to congratulate the newlywed DWTS couple.

Val Chmerkovskiy also shared photos of his honeymoon getaway with wife Jenna Johnson. According to Us Weekly, the Ukrainian Dancing With the Stars pro dancer captioned an Instagram story with the word “Wife” as he shared photos of his 25-year-old bride while they were out on a dinner date. Val also posted photos of Jenna, who was luminous in a tan dress, as she happily twirled on the boardwalk.

You can see Jenna Johnson’s beachy honeymoon photo below.

Of course, Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are known for their romantic vacations. Last year, Val proposed to Jenna during a gorgeous getaway to Italy.

While Jenna and Val seemingly went straight from their Rancho Palos Verdes wedding to their honeymoon, the groom’s older brother is a different story. Maksim Chmerkovskiy and his wife Peta Murgatroyd recently told Us Weekly that they still haven’t gone on a honeymoon nearly two years after their July 2017 wedding.

The longtime Dancing With the Stars dancers explained that it has been difficult to schedule a trip while focusing on their busy careers and their toddler son, Shai.

“We haven’t taken a honeymoon yet,” Peta told Us. “We’re waiting to take a vacation of some sort of… We’ve never been on vacation, just us together.”

Despite their delayed honeymoon, Maks Chmerkovskiy added that he and his wife are “not crying” about their lack of alone time and are grateful for their amazing life together.

“Our life has been great, but we never… We haven’t done that, you know? Whatever it is that couples do, we didn’t do it,” Chmerkovskiy said of a honeymoon. “We worked our a**es off on Dancing With the Stars through our entire relationship and then we had a baby and we continued working, you know? And then we got married and we continued working. So we didn’t really do the things that everybody does.”