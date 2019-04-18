Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards Opens Up About Terrifying Panic Attacks And Anxiety

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards has opened up about suffering from panic attacks and anxiety via her Instagram account. In her caption, the “Change Your Life” songstress gets real about the past few years and lets fans know about her experience.

“Over the past few years I have suffered really badly with anxiety and panic attacks,” she says.

“When I first started to feel the effects of anxiety I thought I was losing my mind and it terrified me,” she continued.

“I felt so alone and like I was the first person in the world to ever experience it.”

“It completely took over my life,” she admitted.

“I’m not the only person going through this.”

“I’ve had a relationship with my mind for 25 years now, so to feel it working against me sometimes makes me feel like a prisoner in my own head,” the “No More Sad Songs” hitmaker wrote.

“I don’t want to hide it anymore. I suffer from anxiety and I want you to all know if you suffer from anxiety you’re not alone,” she wrote at the end of her caption ending it on an uplifting and inspiring note.

The post has been liked by over 1.2 million users and has been flooded with comments from supportive friends and fans.

Jesy Nelson, another member of Little Mix is currently working on a documentary with the BBC which will explore mental health and body image. According to Vogue, she will explore growing up in the age of the selfie, the rise of body shaming, and how trolling is affecting the mental health of young people today. The program will focus on her own experience in dealing with such issues, which can only become heightened when living a life in the public eye. It’s set to be titled Jesy Nelson: My Story.

The Inquisitr recently revealed that Little Mix’s fourth studio album, Glory Days, has been named the biggest selling girl group album of the decade. According to Modest Management, their CV boasts over 50 million records worldwide, collected over 17 million Spotify listeners, received over 3 billion YouTube views, and collated 11 billion streams worldwide.

The group’s latest album LM5 will be supported by a tour that starts in Madrid, Spain, on September 16 at the WiZink Center. The girls will go across Europe and play a total of 39 shows. They are scheduled to play five shows at London’s iconic O2 Arena in October and November.

On the Little Mix group account, they have over 11.5 million followers on Instagram.