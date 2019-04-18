Ashley Graham Flaunts Curvy Bod In A Striped Bikini On Instagram

The gorgeous plus-size showed off her bikini body while eating a hamburger in a sexy and hilarious photo.

Ashley Graham has got vacation on her mind. Yesterday afternoon, the celebrated Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model took to her Instagram platform to ask her followers where they plan on vacationing this summer – and jokingly offered to tag along for the ride. In classic Ashley Graham style, the gorgeous model accompanied her funny post with a hilarious-yet-sexy photo in which she showcased her famously curvy bikini body.

As her 8.3 million Instagram followers know all too well, the Swimsuits for All model is no stranger to showing off her bodacious curves in tiny bikinis. For instance, last week she sent temperatures soaring after posing in a skimpy string two-piece while enjoying a bag of Cheetos with a beaming smile on her face, as reported by The Inquisitr at the time.

In keeping with the same theme, Ashley shared another humorous pic on Wednesday. In her latest Instagram pic, she flaunted her bikini body while enjoying a hamburger.

Proving that sexy beach bodies and delicious food go very well together, Ashley posed for a very revealing bikini snap while lounging by the pool with a fork in hand and two plates of mouth-watering treats within reach. As she relaxed in an elegant rattan chaise lounge, the stunning model savored a tasty mouthful of the tempting-looking goodies sprawled before her on a small rattan table, which included hamburgers and salad.

For her latest Instagram photo share, Ashley donned an eye-catching black-and-white bikini in a dynamic striped pattern. The Addition Elle lingerie model put her bountiful curves on full display in the daring two-piece, showing some major cleavage in the sultry snap.

Aside from flaunting her generous décolletage, Ashley unabashedly showed off her strong thighs and voluptuous hips, showcasing her endless pins as she stretched on the dark-brown chaise lounge. Resting on a teal-colored towel, the 31-year-old stunner rocked a pair of trendy sunglasses and large hoop earrings. The curvaceous plus-size model also accessorized with a delicate gold bracelet and a ring, and teamed up her beachwear attire with a wide-brim straw sunhat.

Needless to say, her poolside bikini shot got Ashley some viral attention, as many of her Instagram followers took to the comments section to share their vacation plans and invite her along with them.

“Curacao island… come with me!” wrote one of her fans, ending their message with a happy face emoji.

“Puerto Rico baby!! Wish you could join @_akshave and I!!” quipped another Instagram user, dropping a pair of blowing kiss emojis at the end of their comment.

“Uhm you’re welcome anywhere I go! Come visit me in Hawaii girl [two hearts emoji],” penned another one of Ashley’s social media followers.

All in all, the sexy pic garnered more than 224,000 likes in addition to over 2,360 comments.

“Honey your life is a vacation. I love you though,” read one message, trailed by a string of flattering emojis.