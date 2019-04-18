‘B&B’ Recap For Wednesday, April 17: Hope Pulls Away From Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, April 17 features Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) who shared some astonishing news with her husband. She told Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) is family. Liam wanted to know if the DNA results are accurate and Hope confirmed that Flo’s father was her uncle Storm Logan.

The couple wondered if they should tell Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) the news. Liam felt that Steffy was too far away to tell her who Phoebe’s grandfather was, per She Knows Soaps. He confided that he missed the girls, but he also wanted to focus on Hope’s healing. Liam said that he wanted them to move forward together. The two cuddled on the couch and made out. Things became heated before Hope pulled back from the kiss.

At Flo’s apartment, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) reeled in shock after her daughter made a full confession. She couldn’t believe that Flo stole Hope’s baby. Flo started to cry and her mother comforted her. She said that she felt so guilty and proceeded to tell her mother how Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) involved her in the scheme. She told her mother that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) adopted the baby, and that she never believed that she would ever meet the baby’s real mother.

Hope and Liam discuss when Steffy should learn the truth about Flo's father. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/rgu3RXjXkI #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/VtB4lvpNGP — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 17, 2019

Flo felt that she needed to come clean to Hope. She needed to do the right thing if she wanted to be part of the Logan family. Shauna agreed with her daughter even though she was worried that she could end up in jail. Flo felt that Hope needed to have Beth back in her life.

Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) announced that she has a new niece. She then went on to explain that Storm Logan had a daughter. She then told everyone at Forrester Creations that they already knew her, and proceeded to tell them that it was Flo. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) was shocked that Phoebe’s birth mother was Storm’s daughter. He did not want anyone to tell Steffy or Taylor (Hunter Tylo) the news just yet.

Later, Brooke and Ridge spent some time together. She was happy to have a part of Storm in their lives again. The couple made out after Ridge told her that the Logan women are fierce.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.