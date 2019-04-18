Watch Eintracht Frankfurt Vs. SL Benfica UEFA Europa League Live Stream: Quarterfinal 2nd Leg, Start Time

Eintracht Frankfurt must quickly forget their first loss in this year's UEFA Europa League to overcome a 4-2 deficit against SL Benfica on Thursday.

Teenage sensation João Félix placed himself firmly in the pantheon of players with big futures in SL Benfica’s first-leg UEFA Europa League match against German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, a team that had yet to lose a game in this year’s European second-tier competition. But the 19-year-old Felix, who has been linked to Manchester United in recent reports, according to The Daily Mail, blasted a hat-trick and also assisted on a fourth Benfica goal, scored by Rúben Dias, to blow past Frankfurt and put the Portuguese Primeira Liga leaders in a solid position to hold on and enter the Europa League final four. All they must do is defend the 4-2 lead when they go on the road in the game that will live stream from Germany.

To find out how to watch the Eintracht Frankfurt vs. SL Benfica UEFA Europa League quarterfinal second and decisive leg live online, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 51,500-seat Waldstadion, or Commerzbank-Arena as it is officially named, in Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday, April 18. That start time will be 8 p.m. Western European Summer Time in Portugal.

In the United States, fans can watch the game at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or noon Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the Die Adler vs. Águias — yes, both teams are nicknamed “Eagles” — match starts at 2 a.m. on Friday morning, April 12, Western Indonesian Time, or 4 a.m. Eastern Indonesia Time.

A goal in the 72nd minute by Frankfurt’s Gonçalo Paciência added some intrigue to the second leg, according to The Hard Tackle. With the pair of away goals already in hand, Eintracht Frankfurt can advance with a 2-0 or 3-1 win over their Portuguese visitors in Thursday’s match.

But in falling 3-1 to Augsburg in a domestic match over the weekend, putting their Bundesliga fourth-place spot in peril, Die Adler have now lost back-to-back matches for the first time in eight months, which according to DW.com could indicate that fatigue is setting in for the club at what may be the least opportune time.

