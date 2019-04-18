Georgina Rodriguez Flaunts Her Curves In A White Bikini

“No one can be more beautiful than her,” read one of the nearly 5,500 comments on a recent picture shared on Instagram by influencer Georgina Rodriguez. In a pic that sent pulses racing, Rodriguez modeled a white bikini with woven accents. With natural hair and simple jewelry, she looked as beautiful as the over 1.3 million likes suggested.

The white bikini is from the brand Yamamay, for which Rodriguez was recently announced as a new spokeswoman. According to Fox News, the company announced that the social media star was drawn to the brand “thanks to its commitment to social activism and campaigns to raise awareness about breast cancer prevention, environmental sustainability, and preservation of the marine environment.”

Rodriguez also released a statement on her new sponsorship.

“I’m happy to work with Yamamay. This campaign is so elegant, all models are beautiful and comfortable. Yamamay is a company with values that I consider truly important, I totally support their positive message and their strong social commitment.”

Rodriguez was enthusiastic in her caption for the snap, revealing her love of the bathing suit and lingerie brand.

“Spring has sprung!! Who isn’t already excited for summer?!!! I’m totally in love with the swimwear from Yamamay!? Happy Saturday to everyone!!!”

In addition to modeling the white bikini, Rodriguez also posted a second picture in a black one-shoulder bathing suit. The swimsuit had open siding, adding a little sultriness to the otherwise traditional suit. In this snap, Rodriguez looks pensively off-camera. The snap has already earned 864,000 likes within 24 hours.

In addition to her Instagram following, which is currently at 10.5 million, Rodriguez is well-known for being the girlfriend of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Moreover, it appears that the couple that works together stays together, as Ronaldo models for Yamamay as well, though his focus is on his line of underwear, CR7.

If the soccer star is as successful at selling underwear as he is at selling jerseys, the Portuguese champ has little to fear; Business Insider reported that the Italian soccer team Juventus managed to sell $60 million worth of jerseys in the space of 24 hours after the star announced his departure from Real Madrid to the Italian team.

Ronaldo made the move in July 2018 after Ral Madrid paid a $130 million transfer fee. And with that in mind, Rodriguez made sure to show her support in a snap yesterday of her watching her beau play at Juventus’ Allianz Stadium. She was naturally attired fashionably in a short t-shirt dress and over-the-knee boots.

The two met in 2016 and share one daughter, Alana Martina, together.