Kelsey Merritt Flaunts Bikini Bod While Enjoying Her Best Life On A Boat

Kelsey Merritt showed off her bikini bod in her newest Instagram post. She shared a nostalgic throwback photo from when she was enjoying her best life on a boat in a tropical destination. She sported a white bikini with a thong bottom. The top had tiny triangular cutouts on the edges, while the model accessorized with a necklace and a pair of sunglasses. She sat facing the camera diagonally, and placed her hands behind her on the sides of the boat. Kelsey appeared to be fully enjoying the moment, as she tilted her head back for the photo.

But that’s not to say she hasn’t been enjoying any sun lately. While she appears to have returned to NYC already, she was just at the Coachella Music Festival last weekend. Merritt wore a couple of eye-catching outfits, including one that featured a ton of mesh. The model sported a bodysuit, or the dress incorporated one. There were mesh accents on the shoulders and thick straps, along with a body-hugging mesh skirt with tassels at the bottom. She completed the look with black, pointed-toe boots and an elaborate gold chain belt. The Instagram post featuring this outfit received over 153,000 likes.

In addition, Kelsey also wore another outfit that featured a mesh skirt with a high slit. She paired it with a tank top with flowing, brown fabric and chunky white boots. The model took both Instagram photos against a beautiful desert backdrop.

And while Merritt has landed some key modeling gigs and has grown her social media following, it took a lot of hard work and dedication, according to an interview she gave to The New York Post.

“I wasn’t even with a signed agency, I’d just go to open calls and I’d book runway jobs, then I started doing editorials and it just grew from there. At 15 [years old], that was a pretty big deal.”

Kelsey also noted that growing up, “I was insecure because [my classmates] were so posh. I was never comfortable. Whenever I spoke Filipino, they’d talk back to me in English… I was a little embarrassed about my English because of my accent, but [now I know] there’s nothing to be embarrassed about.”

Plus, the model is notably the first Filipino model to be represented in the annual Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

She reflected on this, saying that “I feel like this was something I could give back to [Filipinos].”