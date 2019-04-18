Georgia Fowler Rocks A Zebra-Print Bikini On Instagram

Georgia Fowler shared a new bikini pic with her Instagram fans today, and she looked amazing in a zebra-print ensemble. The sims suit had a classic cut, and had lime green accents on the straps. The model appeared to be completely soaked, as she popped her left hip and placed her right hand on her thigh. Georgia also wore reflective sunglasses, and posed in front of another blond model. It’s hard to see who the other model is, but she also sported a pair of zebra-print bikini bottoms.

Prior to sharing the swimsuit photos, Fowler kept fans updated on her trip to Coachella. She wore some amazing outfits, including one with a rocker girl vibe. It consisted of white T-shirt with a black graphic on it, which she tucked into a high-waisted skirt. The skirt was a pastel yellow, and had ruffles at the bottom. The model completed the look with black boots and a brown purse that she slung over her left shoulder. Her hair was pulled back with bangs on the sides, and she also sported black aviator sunglasses in the Instagram picture.

In addition, the model shared another Instagram update of herself sitting down on green grass. This time, she rocked a strapless pink dress with black polka dots. She kept the rocker vibe going with a pair of chunky black boots. Palm trees and blue waters completed the scene.

And for those who wish they could get to know Georgia better, it’s worth noting that she previously spoke with Grazia Australia and shared some of her personal details.

“I hope people see me in the best possible light, but for those that don’t know me, don’t judge. The stereotypical model traits are so untrue. Most of my girlfriends that are models do eat, are intelligent and are not remotely vain.”

Fowler seems to have a down-to-earth personality, and understands the media can be harsh.

When asked about if there’s anything she’d like to delete from the internet, she responded, “There will always be a malicious reporter out there looking for a story about something, if one article or image was deleted I’m sure someone else would find something else to talk about.”

Moreover, the model added that “I try not to regret anything, there is no way to turn back time so there’s no point moping about the ‘could’ve been’…”

With that being said, her quirky personality comes through on social media, and with over 889,000 followers and counting, it’s obvious she has a solid fan base.