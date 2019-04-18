MMA Rumors: Amanda Nunes Reveals Major Plan After Beating Holly Holm At ‘UFC 239’

UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes continues to make history in the world of mixed martial arts. Despite heading into UFC 232 as the heavy underdog, Nunes only needed 51 seconds to knock out former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg and become the first woman in UFC history to hold championship belts in different divisions simultaneously.

As of now, UFC champion Amanda Nunes is planning to add something interesting to her resume. In her years of fighting in the Octagon, Nunes has defeated numerous UFC champions including Cris Cyborg, Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, Germaine de Randamie, and Valentina Shevchenko. But according to MMAjunkie, there is still one champion that she hasn’t beaten yet – former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm.

“Keep making history,” Nunes said.

“Holly’s the only champion, the former champion, that I don’t beat yet. She’s going to be the next.”

Amanda Nunes and Holly Holm are set to face each other at UFC 239 on July 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada where the UFC women’s bantamweight belt will be on the line. Successfully defeating Holm will cement Nunes’ status as one of the greatest female MMA fighters of all time. If she succeeds to defend the UFC women’s bantamweight title for the fourth time, Nunes opens up the possibility that she could move up to defend the UFC women’s featherweight title next.

“For sure (I plan to) defend both,” Nunes told reporters, including MMA Junkie, at a UFC seasonal press conference during UFC 236 fight week in Atlanta.

“I will defend my belt at 135 then go up and defend my belt after at 145.”

Dual champ Amanda Nunes plans featherweight defense after Holly Holm fight at #UFC239 https://t.co/JQCHdzM1xL — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) April 18, 2019

Loading...

Amanda Nunes could create another history if she wins another fight at the featherweight division as she will become the first woman in UFC history to defend championship belts in different divisions simultaneously. As of now, “The Lioness” wants to focus on her upcoming title defense against Holly Holm. Regarding her next fight at the featherweight division, Nunes said that she is not closing her doors on a potential rematch with Cris Cyborg.

“Honestly, I think about Holly now then we’ll see next,” Nunes said. “A (Cris) Cyborg rematch? Why not? We’ll see what’s next,” she added.

Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg is yet to fight again in the Octagon since suffering a massive defeat from the hands of Amanda Nunes at UFC 232. However, since losing the UFC women’s featherweight belt, Cyborg has been continuously campaigning for a rematch against Nunes.