Fans Of Beyonce’s ‘Homecoming’ Can Now Purchase Merch To Remember The Epic Documentary And Album

Beyonce released a Netflix documentary and album on Wednesday and now members of the Beyhive are in for even more surprises from the star.

The “Crazy In Love” songstress announced on her website that merchandise is now available to purchase. According to Page Six, Beyonce is offering limited edition clothing based on Homecoming, which captured the singer’s record-breaking April 2018 Coachella performance, which was given the nickname Beychella. The merchandise reportedly includes Beychella sweatshirts, T-shirts, mugs, phone cases, and more items to commemorate the two-hour performance. The prices for the merch reportedly range from $10-115. Many of the items have the singer’s face on them and the costumes she wore for the performance. The designs also will include Greek lettering, black panthers, and Nefertiti to complete Beyonce’s theme of representing Historically Black Colleges and Universities in her performance.

This isn’t the first time Beyonce has created merchandise surrounding her Coachella event. According to Refinery 29, the multi-talented star released a hoodie in yellow and pink along with a black T-shirt with a sorority-inspired jacket. The merchandise went on sale in summer 2018 with the proceeds going solely to the United Negro College Fund. The hoodie, which was custom designed by Balmain, was something that was extremely important to the fashion house’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing.

“This is something important and this collaboration is talking to the new generation and saying you can get that piece, you can be a part of the history,” Rousteing told Vogue. “I’m of mixed race. I’m Black and my parents are white. I grew up in France without having a real identification of being Black and being an adult.”

Rousteing then goes to credit the “Halo” singer for creating a performance that meant so much to black people of all generations. He also referred to Beyonce as an “icon to an entire generation” and says she has made her own “revolution.”

Page Six reports that Homecoming shows a more personal side of the private star. In addition to the performance, the documentary shows behind-the-scenes moments and preparations she took before the Coachella performance. One of the sacrifices the singer discusses making is changes to her diet after giving birth to children Sir and Rumi. The star admits she limited herself to “no bread, no carbs, no sugar, no dairy, no meat, no fish, no alcohol” while preparing for Beychella. She also said while preparing for the performance that she had to take care of her body for the sake of her husband Jay Z, the twins, and Blue Ivy.