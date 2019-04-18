NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Breaks Silence On Rumors Surrounding His Impending Free Agency

Is there a chance for Kevin Durant to sign a long-term deal with the Warriors next summer?

Golden State Warriors small forward Kevin Durant and his impending free agency have been one of the most talked about topics in the league in the past months. No matter what the outcome of the 2018-19 NBA season will be, rumors and speculations suggested that Durant will be leaving the Warriors to face the next biggest challenge of his NBA career. As of now, multiple signs are pointing out that Durant will part ways with the Warriors to team up with Boston Celtics superstar Kyrie Irving on the New York Knicks.

In a recent interview with Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, Kevin Durant finally decided to break his silence on the rumors surrounding his impending free agency. Durant made it clear to the entire league that he hasn’t yet made up his mind regarding where he intends to play next, saying it would be disrespectful for his teammates to make a decision during the playoffs.

“If I already made a decision, it would take away from the team, what we’re fighting for. Every play would be overshadowed by it,” Durant said.

“It is not necessary for me to make a decision right now. It would be bad to do that. It would take the focus off of what is important. I would never want to put my teammates in a messed-up position. I want to forget about it.”

As of now, Kevin Durant is focused on helping the Warriors win their third consecutive championship title. Durant said that becoming three-peat champions “would mean a lot” not just because they will be lined up to great teams like the 2000-02 Los Angeles Lakers, but also because it will be the last memory they will leave at the Oracle Arena.

Stephen Curry shared the same sentiment as Kevin Durant, saying that all their attention should be focused on the ongoing NBA Playoffs 2019. When the 2018-19 NBA season, Curry revealed that he plans to convince Durant to sign a new contract with the Warriors.

“You love playing with great players and doing great things,” Curry said.

“The shared experiences you have, the battles night in and night out.”

So far, the Warriors are tied with the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs 2019. Despite having a 31-point lead in Game 2, the Warriors still lost to the Clippers, who made the greatest comeback in NBA playoff history. Game 3 between the Warriors and the Clippers will be on Thursday night at Staples Center.