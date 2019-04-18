Mueller Report To Reveal Donald Trump’s ‘Private Threats,’ Analyze His Tweets, ‘WaPo’ Says Ahead Of Release

Thursday's release of the Mueller Report will be only 'lightly redacted' and contains details of Donald Trump's effort to obstruct justice, sources tell 'The Washington Post'

The long-awaited release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on his findings in his 22-month Russia collusion investigation is set for Thursday morning, and just 24 hours ahead of that occasion, The New York Times reported that Attorney General William Barr has already discussed the conclusions of the report with Donald Trump’s lawyers, helping them prepare their own document designed to “rebut” the Mueller Report.

Also on Wednesday, the Justice Department revealed that Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time — an hour-and-a-half in advance of the time that Department has said it will deliver the report to Congress. As a result, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler — who has said that plans to subpoena the entire, unedited report — accused Barr of making an “unprecedented” effort to “spin” the report’s findings before Congress, the media, or the public has seen the potentially explosive Mueller document, according to The Hill.

“Attorney General Barr is not letting the facts of the report speak for themselves, but is trying to bake in the narrative about the report to the benefit of the White House,” Nadler said on Wednesday, according to NBC News.

“Here’s the question — why are they trying so hard to control the narrative?” one Democratic Senate aide said to NBC. “What are they trying to hide?”

An answer to that question, however, may have come from a Washington Post report published on Wednesday evening. Contradicting earlier reports that Barr had blacked out large sections of the Mueller Report, according to The Post, the report will be released on Thursday only “lightly redacted.”

And while as Barr said in his March 24 four-page letter, posted online by Vox.com, supposedly summarizing Mueller’s bottom line conclusions, Mueller failed to reach any conclusion one way or another on whether Trump obstructed justice, the report will go into “granular” detail about Trump’s actions that could be viewed as obstruction.

The report will “offer a detailed blow-by-blow of (Trump’s) alleged conduct — analyzing tweets, private threats and other episodes at the center of Mueller’s inquiry,” The Post reported.

Over the last week, reports have surfaced that Trump’s aides and White House officials are fearful that their descriptions of Trump’s private actions will cause him to fly into a rage — or “go bonkers,” as one official put it, The Inquisitr reported.

The release of even a “lightly redacted” Mueller Report, however, is not expected to bring the current investigations of Trump to a close. As U.S. News and World Report noted, Mueller’s probe has spun off into numerous other investigations both at the federal and state level, probing such potentially criminal scandals as, “hush-money payments paid to women who had affairs with Trump, funding sources for and spending by the president’s inauguration committee, real estate deals and taxes,” among many other areas.