Hailey Clauson Rocks Small Sports Bra & Jeans In New Instagram Pic

Hailey Clauson rocked a sports bra and jeans in her newest Instagram post, and she revealed the image was taken in Malibu. The model faced the camera for the shot. As she placed her hands on her lower back. She wore her hair down, and her lips were slightly parted. The jeans had a small tear on the front of the right thigh area.

Previously, Clauson shared an Instagram post showing fans her trip to Coachella. It had a photo of her from the front in her leopard-print minidress, along with a video that showed her dancing to the music. She accessorized with a pair of cat eye sunglasses and a small-brimmed hat. Hailey clearly enjoyed herself, as she swung her hips and played with her hat. She was towards the front right of the stage, and others could be spotted in the background dancing a little to the song.

It’s been an exciting couple of months for the model. In March, she celebrated her birthday by going on a vacation to Idllwild, California. She shared several updates of the trip, including a couple of photos from inside her lodging. One Instagram photo showed Hailey from below, as she posed against wooden railings from a loft area. She wore black lingerie, and held what looks like a wine glass in her right hand. A second Instagram picture revealed that the model was rocking thong bottoms, and the a-frame cabin was well decorated with bright colored accents throughout.

Hailey previously spoke with Premier Model Management about her career, including how Sports Illustrated affected her life.

“I didn’t realize how amazing of an experience [working with Sports Illustrated] was going to be until I shot with them. They’re a cool, awesome, happy crew to be around, and they’ve helped me embrace my body. That part alone was amazing. And then once the issue comes out, it gives you a lot more recognition in the mainstream world, so it’s definitely changed my name in many amazing ways. I’m very thankful for it.”

And it turns out that Clauson looks up to many supermodels, noting that “All these women have taken advantage of their opportunities and created businesses out of them…”

Considering that most modeling careers don’t last for decades, it makes sense for people in the field to expand on their business. We’ll see what Hailey has in store in the future. For now, fans can look forward to catching her at the SI event taking place in May.