‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Says He Isn’t Letting Cancer Slow Him Down, Planning To Return Next Season

Alex Trebek isn’t letting pancreatic cancer stop him from hosting Jeopardy!

The quiz show host gave an update to fans on Wednesday, celebrating the completion of filming for the show’s 35th season and announcing that he plans to be back in September. As CNN noted, Trebek gave a positive update on his treatment as well, saying he was feeling good and continuing with his therapy.

Trebek said he was planning to be back for the start of the show’s next season.

“I look forward to seeing you once again in September with all kinds of good stuff,” he said.

In the video message, Trebek thanked fans for their support, noting that he had gotten cards from many of his supporters.

The video update garnered some viral interest among the show’s fans, with many sharing the embedded tweet from the show and sharing supportive messages for Trebek in his recovery. Trebek’s initial announcement that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer had brought an outpouring of support and well-wishes for the television host, as he asked for them to pray for him in his recovery.

The show has seen a surge of attention in the last week thanks to the run of Las Vegas sports bettor James Holzhauer, who has won $697,787 during his 10-day run, becoming the second biggest earner of all time behind only Ken Jennings.

The 78-year-old television legend had vowed to fight the disease, though recent reports noted that the show’s producers were already searching for a replacement. Radar Online noted that the show had “accelerated” the process of finding the successor to Trebek.

Citing the podcast Straight Shuter: Naughty But Nice and host Rob Shuter, the report noted that Trebek’s replacement could be picked soon.

“Alex is 78-years-old, and the show was already talking about a replacement host when he retired. Now with his health scare, that process has been accelerated,” sources told Shuter.

“Jeopardy! is still a very successful show and makes millions for the network. There was no way it was just going to end after Alex retired. The idea has always been to ‘refresh’ the formula, not change it.”

Shuter noted that Jeopardy! was considering a female host and someone of color, noting that someone like Gayle King could be a good candidate.

"I've always tried to be straight with you and I'm not going to stop now." #Jeopardy host Alex Trebek gives an update on his health: https://t.co/GvKtttd5cS — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 17, 2019

But there was no timeline for when that might take place, and Alex Trebek seems to be primed to continue hosting Jeopardy! for the foreseeable future.