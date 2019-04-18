Watch Utah Jazz Vs. Houston Rockets Live Stream: Game 2, Start Time, Preview, Watch NBA Playoffs Live Online

The Utah Jazz, after suffering a Game One blowout, must figure out how to shut down James Harden and the Houston Rockets to get back in the series.

The Utah Jazz will need to make some major defensive adjustments in Game 2 of their NBA Western Conference Playoff series against the fourth-seeded Houston Rockets, after suffering a 32-point thrashing in Game 1. In that first game, Utah Coach Quin Snyder tried novel defensive gambit, defending Harden in a way that reduced the left-hander’s effectiveness from his left side, as NBA.com reported. Unfortunately for Snyder and Utah, Harden was still able to rack up a game-high 29 points — admittedly well below his season average of 36.1, but still plenty to leave the Jazz gasping for breath and desperate to figure out a way to win at Toyota Center and get back into the series, in Game Two, that will live stream from Houston.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets Game 2 of their first-round NBA Western Conference Playoff series, use the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The matchup gets underway at 8:30 p.m. Central Daylight Time at the 18,100-seat Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on Wednesday, April 17.

That start time is 9:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 6:30 p.m. Pacific. In the United Kingdom, the Jazz-Rockets game time will be 2:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Thursday, April 18.

Not only was Harden able to overcome the extreme left-side defense, almost every Houston player was able to pick apart the Jazz defense, with seven Rockets breaking into double figures, per Basketball Reference, on their way to the 122-90 destruction of the fifth-seeded team.

But Utah seemed to somehow believe that their defensive approach was a success, partly because Harden was limited to just four out of 10 on three-point attempts.

“It’s a game plan that’s not just for one game,” Jazz guard Ricky Rubio told NBA.com. “We’ve got a whole series and we’ve got to do it over and over again.”

James Harden scored 29 in the Houston Rockets blowout Game One win. Streeter Lecka / GettyI mages

To watch the Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets NBA first-round playoff matchup live stream online from Texas, access the streaming video provided by Watch TNT, or download the Watch TNT app to watch a live stream on mobile devices. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Jazz vs. Rockets showdown streaming live to their TV sets.

For fans who want to stream the Utah-Houston clash for free without cable login credentials, a feed from TNT Overtime will also stream at the above link, or on most mobile devices. TNT Overtime allows fans to choose and switch between any one of four camera angles on the game, or to watch all four at the same time in a mosaic view.

Another way to watch the Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets game stream live for free without a cable subscription is for fans to sign up for a free trial of an internet streaming TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial, and that means during the weeklong time frame, fans can watch the Jazz-Rockets game, and all NBA Playoff games in that period, live stream for free.

To watch the Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets game live stream in the United Kingdom, NBA League Pass has the game, though the service requires a subscription fee.