Sommer Ray Posts Another Video Of Her Coachella Bikini

Sommer Ray delighted fans with an encore video of her enjoying Coachella in a revealing bikini. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sommer Ray had previously posted several pictures of her outfit, as well as another video where she indulged in an acai bowl.

Though the ensemble is body-baring, Sommer Ray has long been a proponent of confidence and positivity. In fact, her pinned tweet on her Twitter account is an inspirational message.

“Be yourself, babe.”

The swimsuit she sports has a multicolored floral pattern with a thong brief. The Insta-model styled the outfit with a matching headband and gold body jewelry which provided trimming to her pert posterior. In addition to chunky bracelets and rings, the model also wore a nose ring. Her hair is styled in loose, beachy waves.

The video begins with the lyrics “can we just talk,” which also ended up being her caption. The line is from the song “Talk” by Khalid.

In the opening clip, she stands in front of dreamy palm trees and a pink and peach flower wall. The video then immediately cuts to the model twirling around a carousel pony pole.

The next scene is the model in front of a stage, still mid-twirl. Another clip shows a more pensive side of the model as she relaxes in a blue chair. Then, it is a return to the twirl as she twists while drinking an iced beverage in front of a carousel. In the next clip, she shimmies on the carousel. Finally, she prances through a series of arches on the festival grounds.

The video has already been viewed over 1 million times in the past five hours, and has received nearly 3,500 comments. Many of the comments were praise from other Instagram influencers.

“Queen of Coachella,” wrote Lo VonRumpf, adding a heart emoji, under the handle @stylelvr. VonRumpf is a celebrity stylist in New York and Los Angeles and boasts nearly 75,000 followers himself.

“Wow this is amazing,” added Jena Frumes, another Insta-celebrity with 3.5 million followers of her own.

“Have fun,” wrote Uldouz Wallace, an actress, writer, and stand-up comedian with a whopping 4.8 million followers.

Though Sommer Ray’s favored form of social media is Instagram, where she has a legion of 20.5 million fans, she also uses Twitter to keep her fans updated. Earlier in the week, she retweeted a fan who had managed to finagle a picture with the bikini aficionada.

And though Sommer Ray has an enviable body and social life, there is one respect where she is very relatable. In a tweet, the social star confessed that she was far from an early riser.