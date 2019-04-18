New Orleans Saints News: Full 2019 Schedule Released With Big Monday Night Opener At Home

After a season ended in controversial fashion, the Saints are ready for the 2019 schedule.

The New Orleans Saints saw their last playoff run come to an end with a controversial non-call which led to rule changes in the offseason. Not being able to do anything about it, Sean Payton and his team are preparing for the next season, and on Wednesday night, the 2019 schedule was released. There are a lot of key games on the slate this year, but the Saints have their eyes focused on a number of big match-ups including an early one against the Los Angeles Rams.

Earlier in the day, some leaks did pour out for the upcoming NFL schedule, and NOLA caught some confirmed games for the Saints in 2019. One of the most eye-popping is a week 2 away game to try and exact some revenge on the Rams for bumping them out of last year’s playoffs.

The Saints will open the season in one of the primetime games by facing the Houston Texans at home on Monday Night Football. The two teams will kick off their seasons at 7:10 p.m. Eastern as reported by Nick Underhill, and they’ll be followed by the Denver Broncos at the Oakland Raiders in the second Monday night game.

As always, the Saints will face the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers twice each for divisional game purposes. The Saints and Falcons will have a rematch of last year’s Thanksgiving game by once again facing off on “Turkey Day.”

Once 8 p.m. Eastern rolled around, the entire NFL schedule was released for all teams and fans finally knew what they had in front of them. All teams already knew who they would have as their opponents, but the exact schedule of games was not released until Wednesday evening.

Here is the full 2019 schedule for the New Orleans Saints (All times are Eastern):

Week 1: Vs. Houston Texans – 7:10 p.m., September 9

Week 2: @ Los Angeles Rams – 4:25 p.m., September 15

Week 3: @ Seattle Seahawks – 4:25 p.m., September 22

Week 4: Vs. Dallas Cowboys – 8:20 p.m., September 29

Week 5: Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 1 p.m., October 6

Week 6: @ Jacksonville Jaguars – 1 p.m., October 13

Week 7: @ Chicago Bears – 4:25 p.m., October 20

Week 8: @ Arizona Cardinals – 1 p.m., October 27

Week 9: BYE – November 3

Week 10: Vs. Atlanta Falcons – 1 p.m., November 10

Week 11: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 1 p.m., November 17

Week 12: Vs. Carolina Panthers – 1 p.m., November 24

Week 13: @Atlanta Falcons – 8:20 p.m., November 28

Week 14: @ San Francisco 49ers – 1 p.m., December 8

Week 15: Vs. Indianapolis Colts – 8:15 p.m., December 16

Week 16: @ Tennessee Titans – 1 p.m., December 22

Week 17: @ Carolina Panthers – 1 p.m., December 29

The New Orleans Saints finished last year with a record of 13-3, a win in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, and a loss in the NFC Championship Game. Last year’s controversial ending is behind them and they are ready to move onto the 2019 season with a schedule that seems quite favorable.