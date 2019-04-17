WWE News: Concerning Update On Daniel Bryan’s Health, Another Superstar Injured

Injuries have plagued the WWE roster since 'WrestleMania 35.'

WrestleMania 35 should have signaled the end of the current WWE year and the beginning of the new one, and it did, but it didn’t come with a fresh slate. A number of superstars suffered injuries at the big pay-per-view while others are now getting lingering problems fixed. Along with a handful of superstars missing time, another one can now be added to the list and there is a concerning update about a major SmackDown Live star.

Daniel Bryan has not been seen since losing the WWE Championship to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35, and fans are wondering where the former champ has been. PW Insider is reporting that he’s still dealing with an injury of some kind and there isn’t a lot of info out about it, but there are signs of concern.

Not only has Bryan not been seen on WWE television, but he hasn’t been on the road since going home after WrestleMania 35. He was not at SmackDown last week and he did not appear at Monday Night Raw or SmackDown this week for the big Superstar Shake-Up.

Bryan is said to have been or will be examined by doctors and his situation/injury is being closely monitored by WWE officials. They are not going to take any risks with his health after the semi-retirement he was medically forced into a few years ago.

"OOOH MONTREAL, DON'T YOU DARE BE SOUR, CLAP FOR YOUR WORLD FAMOUS 5 TIME CHAMPS, AND THE WWE CHAMPION, AND THE BIG O, AND FEEEELLLL THE POOOWEEERR!!" By: BIG O. ???? Se viene la última lucha de la noche: ¡THE NEW DAY VS NAKAMURA, CESARO Y Rusev! #SDLive #FofoWrestling pic.twitter.com/Yqmh0ysDFE — WWE-Costa Rica (@GavaWrestling) April 17, 2019

Those who watched SmackDown Live on Tuesday night may have noticed an odd combination as Cesaro teamed with Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura to face Kevin Owens and The New Day. There was a reason that Cesaro was without his partner from The Bar and it is due to Sheamus dealing with an injury as well.

It’s not exactly known what Sheamus’ injury is, but he was not on Raw or SmackDown this week after appearing on both shows last week. The big guy did post a weekly weight check-in on his Twitter account on Wednesday, but he doesn’t appear to be in place for in-ring action as of now.

Weekly Avatar check-in, weight base now 231lbs & holding. To get the app go here: https://t.co/lGqsOrNkEh pic.twitter.com/uS8rUEk2nT — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) April 17, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a number of other superstars have been dealing with injuries as well. Some of them are going to miss a great deal of time due to the severity of them, but some have already fought through them.

Ronda Rousey has a broken hand

Nia Jax is having surgery for two torn ACLs

AJ Styles suffered a sprained SI joint, but he returned on Raw

With a number of superstars requesting their releases from the company, WWE really can’t afford any more injuries to pop up. Hopefully, Daniel Bryan’s is not something serious and that some added rest will help him heal.