Camille Kostek Goes Fully Topless In ‘Wild & Free’ Instagram Post

Camille Kostek is living her best life, and she is sharing every bit of it with her Instagram fans. On Wednesday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a daring snapshot of herself posing completely topless to express her “wild & free” spirit.

In the photo in question, the 27-year-old model is standing with her arms wide open in a desert setting as she wears a pair of high-rise jeans that sit above her naval area while wearing nothing at all on her torso. As indicated by the tag she included with her post, the jeans she is wearing is by the brand Revice Denim. Kostek has her back to the camera as she faces the sun, whose rays make her face glow and help censor the photo, while quite of bit of sideboob is still visible.

The Connecticut native is wearing her light blonde hair in a slight side part and down in perfect curls that cascade over her shoulders and onto her bare back while flying with the wind. Kostek is holding one arm up as she holds a brimmed sun hat in her hand. In the background, desert vegetation, including cacti, dot the hillside that towers in front of the model.

The post, which Kostek shared with her 541,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 13,500 likes and over 115 comments within an hour of having been posted, promising to get a whole lot more as the night progresses. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the swimsuit model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their overall admiration for the stunning blonde.

“Wow stunningly beautiful and very sexy,” one user wrote, paired with a string of fire emoji.

“That cactus is a lucky prick,” another one joked.

Kostek is a rising star in the modeling world, but she is also well-know for her relationship with NFL star Rob Gronkowski. Kostek has been a crucial support system for the New England Patriots tight end, who announced his retirement from football earlier this year after winning the Super Bowl. To mark the occasion, Kostek took to her Instagram to pen a sweet message honoring him and his career, as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit pointed out.

“You motivate me to be better, you show me that limits can be pushed and that challenges make you stronger. If you ask me, you’re the best to ever do it,” Camille wrote. “There is nothing like the thrill of watching you play. I love you with all my heart, you allow me to take the term ‘proud girlfriend’ to a new level. For all the people that have come up to us to tell you they are your biggest fan, I quietly smile because I know I’m yours and I will continue to root you on in all that you do.”