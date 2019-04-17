Kendall Jenner Goes Braless, Shows Off Long Stems In Skintight Leopard Print Dress

Once again, Kendall Jenner is turning heads during a lunch outing in Los Angeles.

It’s not uncommon for the model to step out in front of the paparazzi while doing everyday routines likes shopping or grabbing a bite to eat with friends and when she does make her way out of the house — she sure knows how to make a statement. Photos published by The Daily Mail show Jenner walking to lunch with friends on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles earlier today and per usual, Jenner is dressed to impress in a stunning outfit.

In the images published to the site, the supermodel looks nothing short of perfect as she rocks a skintight leopard print dress. The sexy little number leaves little to the imagination as it dips down to Jenner’s chest, showing off a tiny bit of cleavage. The dress definitely hugs Jenner’s every curve and hits just at her thigh, giving onlookers a great view of her long and lean legs.

To finish off the stunning look, Kendall rocks a pair of black heels, a black clutch purse, and a pair of small black sunglasses. The 23-year-old wears her hair clipped back in a messy bun and appears to be wearing little to no makeup. And the outing comes just after Jenner admitted that growing up with her four sisters caused her some insecurities in the past.

Kendall Jenner gives leggy display in plunging animal print dress https://t.co/Db92RB7kk1 via @DailyMailCeleb — ludovic choupo (@ludovicchoupo) April 17, 2019

As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, Jenner said that she used to compare herself to her older, “sexy” sisters, and felt like she didn’t fit in at times. Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Kylie are all known for their more curvy figures whereas Kendall is a little more on the petite side.

“My sisters are a lot curvier than me,” Jenner said in an interview with the Telegraph. “They have boobs and I don’t have boobs. Growing up being this little twiggy girl, I saw my sisters and always thought ‘oh no am I supposed to be more sexy like them?’ I almost felt like I didn’t fit in for a part of my life.”

Loading...

Now, Jenner has a different mindset on things and she embraces the fact that she is different than all of her sisters, both physically and personality-wise, she says.

“I like that I have a different vibe to everyone. I like to do different things. And that’s OK.”

The black-haired beauty also opened up earlier this year about her struggles and insecurities with acne prior to signing on to be the new face of Proactiv.