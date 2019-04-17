Kourtney Kardashian’s Baby ‘Big Bird’ Pics Are Now On Instagram

Something about Sesame Street will forever be adored.

For Kourtney Kardashian, the much-loved Big Bird character is bringing back fond memories.

On April 17, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star updated her Instagram with five pictures. Fans are seeing a 2-year-old Kourtney getting acquainted with an unidentified person dressed as Sesame Street‘s Big Bird. As confirmed by Kourtney’s caption, the photos are from her second birthday.

The first picture shows Kourtney in a pink and white dress with matching hair ties. The anonymous Big Bird is holding this toddler in his (or her) arms. The character’s signature beak and bulging eyes take center stage, but something about Kourtney’s innocence draws the eye. In the second picture, Kourtney’s face is more easily identified. Her right hand is clinging onto Big Bird. While the third picture arguably shows less, the fourth comes as an adorable full-length shot. Big Bird is towering over the oldest Kardashian amid a backyard setting with multi-colored balloons. The final snap shows Kourtney once again being held. This time, her focus is on the cartoon character.

Within minutes of being shared, fans were already breaking the post down. One left his thoughts.

“The unimpressed Kourtney in Slide 2 is epic.”

Childhood has proven a major theme for Kourtney of late. Her new lifestyle brand, Poosh recently came announced as having a new CEO – Kourtney’s 6-year-old daughter had her status confirmed earlier this month, per The Inquisitr. Poosh itself is named after Kourtney’s eldest daughter, Penelope, This Is Insider reports.

The Kardashians and Jenners have received their fair share of criticism for having been raised in luxury. Kylie Jenner recently made The Inquisitr‘s headlines for “defending” her self-made billionaire status before admitting to having received “help.” Just yesterday, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to shut down suggestions that “money” or “privilege” are behind her success. The statement came as a caption to a picture showing Kim apparently studying for the California State Bar.

Wealthy as these women may have been growing up, one aspect of their lives now comes with some normalcy. Sitting at home watching Sesame Street forms childhood memories for millions of Americans. The only element of privilege in Kourtney’s picture lies in the possibility of the family having hired the Big Bird impersonator. Then again, it could have been a family member or friend.

Some fans are finding the Big Bird portrayal a touch unnerving, though. One comment aired this.

“Why big bird looks scary @kourtneykardash”

For most though, the update comes welcome. Within 50 minutes of being posted, the update had accumulated over 150,000 likes.