Aubrey O’ Day Sports Sexy Fishnet Getup On The Beach

Aubrey O’ Day is soaking up the sun in a sexy ensemble.

The Dumblonde bandmate posted a photo on her Instagram page on Wednesday and gave her fans an update on what she’s been up to. She also took a moment to go to the beach and show off her killer curves in a black, fishnet two-piece. Based on O’Day’s Instagram page, the look is from Fashion Nova. The look was also shot by Paula Benz in California. O’Day’s photo was shared on her account with her 919,000 followers.

“Slay Goddess Aubrey!!!” exclaimed one follower, followed by heart emojis.

“Flawless perfection” another follower chimed.

The “Love Me When You Leave” songstress also showed off her amazing body on the photo-sharing app on Tuesday. Based on her geotag, the actress was at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles sporting a snakeskin, curve-hugging dress from Fashion Nova. In the photo, O’Day’s long, blonde hair flows as she stands outside with lavender sunglasses and a chunky necklace.

“Free spirit.. free soul.. but the girl’s gonna cost ya,” O’Day captioned.

In another post, O’Day is showing off her look, which, based on her geotag, shows that she’s at Coachella in Indio, California. In a Fashion Nova snakeskin bodysuit, O’Day is sitting on the ground in a full, glamorous look and a high blonde bun. She decided to pair the outfit with a burgundy jacket for the event, which she posted on Monday.

The “Damaged” singer’s stunning looks come shortly after her relationship with Jersey Shore star Pauly D came back into the spotlight. According to Hollywood Life, a preview of Pauly D’s MTV dating show Double Shot at Love shows a contestant asking about the controversial relationship between the two reality stars. During the preview, Pauly D says he has never cheated, which two of his contestants, Holly and Marissa, have a hard time believing. Holly is then visibly upset and storms out of the room, which causes Pauly D to admit details about the couple’s relationship. In the clip, Pauly D reportedly remembers that the pair, who dated from early 2016 to July 2017, had an on and off relationship. He also claims while the pair reportedly broke up in 2016 due to his infidelity, he wasn’t technically in a relationship with the Danity Kane member.

“When we were off she did her thing. When I was off, I did my thing,” Pauly said in the clip, stating there was “no point” in stepping out on his then-girlfriend.