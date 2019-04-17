Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Cane And Lily Feel A Spark At Society Opening

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that right before learning of Neil’s tragic death, Lily and Cane experience a spark during the opening night at Devon and Abby’s new restaurant, Society.

The Inquisitr reported recently that Cane (Daniel Goddard) welcomes Lily (Christel Khalil) home from prison with an elaborate spa set up, but Lily knows that her husband wants more than a simple celebration of her freedom. She’s ready to move on with a new life that includes providing prisoners with second chances, and her life is not in Genoa City. Lily wants a divorce, and she’s not going to change her mind.

In the effort of helping Society’s opening night be successful for Devon (Bryton James), Lily agrees to go with Cane so that their breakup won’t take the spotlight away from her brother. According to a Soap Opera Digest report, Devon feels confused by Lily and Cane’s arrival together especially when the couple begins an intimate dance.

Khalil told the magazine, “Cane and Lily already had the conversation where she told Cane not to read anything into them going together, and he assures her that he knows that after this, they’re done.”

However, during their dance, they feel a surprising spark. Khalil said, “There is a moment when they feel that old chemistry again, and they’re even taken aback by it. They get interrupted, so Devon takes Lily aside for a private conversation.”

When Devon talks to Lily about what’s going on with her and Cane, she assures her brother that the divorce is still on. Khalil insists that “Lane” (Lily and Cane) are not going to reunite despite their numerous successes at making things work after devastating infidelity. Even their children have accepted that their parents’ marriage is over, so neither Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) nor Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) gets their hopes up when they see the couple attend the party together.

Khalil admitted, “Lily knows that she and Cane will always love each other, but it’s just not right for them anymore.”

It sounds like things are truly over for Cane and Lily, but Lily is about to receive terrible news about her and Devon’s father Neil (Kristoff St. John). It’s possible that Neil’s death could cause Lily to rethink her current stance on her relationship with Cane. When she filed for divorce, Lily had no idea she would experience such a devastating loss so soon after her release from prison.