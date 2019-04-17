Kim Kardashian Reveals She ‘Aced’ Her Law Test After Arriving At Exam In Sweatpants

She recently revealed that she plans on becoming a lawyer by 2022, and Kim Kardashian certainly looked like the exemplary student as she made her way to her law test on Wednesday.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has her mind set on following a new career path in the criminal law area will take the California state bar exam in three years’ time, but she first must successfully pass other tests — including her torts one. She was pictured arriving at the exam, which took place in Los Angeles, with a binder tucked under her arm as she proved that she is dead focused on this new goal of hers.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Kim hopped out of her Range Rover looking as comfortable as possible in order to face the hard task ahead of her. She sported a casual look consisting of light gray sweatpants and a dark gray hoodie, as well as a pair of comfortable Yeezys. She also carried an olive-green backpack, which was likely carrying even more books and study material. In her left hand, she also carried her cream Birkin bag.

After her exam, the mother-of-three confirmed that she had passed her exam. “Aced my test btw,” she announced to her followers on Twitter. Just the day before, Kim had taken to Instagram to share a few pictures of her study notes, as well as flash cards that she composed about torts, some legal definitions, as well as some key terms. Her notes tackled definitions such as “negligence,” “standard of care,” and “breach of duty,” and she captioned the photos, “Torts Test Tomorrow.”

For those who, unlike the reality TV star, are not familiar with the terms, a tort is “a wrongful act or an infringement of a right (other than under contract) leading to civil legal liability,” as per The Daily Mail, and it is one of the three main subjects that Kim has had study in her first year of law classes.

In her most recent interview with Vogue, the beauty mogul revealed to the whole world that she’s just finishing her first year of studies, and that she has been gearing up for the 2022 state bar exam since last year. But first, she must take the “baby bar” exam in June this year.

She recently clapped back at online haters who accused claimed she was only able to become a lawyer because she had “money and privilege.” She said that she has been undertaking a grueling and time-consuming study schedule, which includes studying for 18 hours a week, in order to reach her goal.

“I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am.”

“The state bar doesn’t care who you are. Everyone can take this route if you live in a state where this is allowed,” adding that her weekends “are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying.”