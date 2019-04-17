Cardi B Rocks Bondage Inspired Outfit In Offset’s New NSFW Music Video

It may be Offset’s new video, but Cardi B in the one who is turning heads.

Earlier today, the rapper released his highly anticipated music video for his hit song “Clout” and on YouTube alone, it has already racked up over 1.8 million views within just hours of going live. Cardi B is featured in the new track both musically and in the video itself and she makes her debut mid-video in a sexy leather number.

In the NSFW video, Cardi leaves little to the imagination in a bondage-inspired outfit that is made almost entirely of leather. On top, Cardi nearly busts out of a pointy black leather top that is shaped like cones on each of her breasts. The outfit also includes skimpy leather bottoms as well as a wide variety of chains dangling off her body. To complete the sultry ensemble, Cardi rocks a pair of over-the-knee black leather boots and gloves as well as a leather wrap on her head.

In usual Cardi B fashion, she dons a face full of fresh makeup complete with cat-eye eyeliner and matte lipstick. And her outfit wasn’t the only thing that had fans talking. In the video, the 26-year-old grinds on her husband Offset as he sits in a chair in one scene and in another, she drapes her leg on offset as he grabs a handful of booty.

CLOUT MUSIC VIDEO OUT NOW !!!! pic.twitter.com/F7DVOIgTJY — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 17, 2019

Offset also keeps with the black and yellow theme of the music video, rocking a pair of black pants and a black leather jacket while also sporting a number of necklaces around his neck. So far, the YouTube music video has also earned a lot of comments from listeners with 18,000. While some expressed their like or dislike for the sultry video, a ton of others commented on Cardi’s scandalous outfit. A few others commented on the chemistry between the famous couple.

“9 months later Kulture gonna have a lil sibling lmao,” one YouTube user joked.

“Cardi B I got the biggest crush on you Chiquita.”

“All I saw was Cardi buttcheeks….I never clicked so fast in my life,” one more user wrote.

Offset and Cardi B Channel Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson’s ‘What’s It Gonna Be?’ in ‘Clout’ Music Video https://t.co/1Vpd6X8NgV pic.twitter.com/HkFEgay91Z — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) April 17, 2019

Over the past few years, Offset and Cardi have had a complicated relationship. According to Vulture, the pair tied the knot back in September of 2017 and in July of the following year, they welcomed their first child together — a baby girl named Kulture. Then, in August of the same year, it was rumored that Cardi got into a fight with another woman who she thought Offset was cheating on her with but the two never addressed the rumors.

But judging by the latest music video, it’s safe to say that the pair are doing just fine.