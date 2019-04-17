Heidi Klum, 45, Shows Off Toned Abs In Crop Top In Sultry New Photo

Heidi Klum may be 45-years-old but she certainly doesn’t look it.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel is no stranger to showing off her flawless figure to fans both in magazine spreads as well as on social media. The blonde-haired stunner often wows fans with a number of sexy posts on Instagram including a few bikini-clad snapshots as well as tons of workout videos. But every once in a while, she’ll give fans a peek of a magazine cover that she is on, just as she did earlier today.

In the post, Heidi graces the cover of Russia’s In Style Magazine and she looks incredible. The 45-year-old wears her long, blonde locks down and straight as well as a face full of subtle makeup. In the photo, Klum looks absolutely stunning as she rocks a pleather brown bandeau top and matching pants. The supermodel’s toned abs are fully on display in the image and Klum looks nothing short of amazing.

So far, the post has earned Klum rave reviews with over 54,000 likes in addition to 400 comments and growing by the second. While many fans commented on how gorgeous Heidi looks in the snapshot, countless others couldn’t help but gush over her incredible body. Of course, a few others simply commented on the post with emojis.

“We love you in our country,” one follower wrote along with a heart emoji.

“Gorgeous and never aging.”

“I’m already missing you on agt,” one more wrote.

Over the past few weeks, Klum has been stunning fans with countless workout videos on social media. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Klum showed off her best workout moves for the camera. In the snippet, Klum proves to be a multitasking extraordinaire as she bends over on a workout mat and gets in a few sets of leg lifts while she holds her phone in both hands and answers emails. In the post, the mother of four looks incredible in a pair of black leggings along with a low-cut black sports bra that shows off ample amounts of cleavage.

Shortly after the first video post, Heidi gave fans yet another glimpse of her post-sweat look — this time in a still photo. In the image, the blonde beauty poses on all fours as she sprawls out on top of a black yoga mat. Heidi goes makeup free in the image and wears her hair in a high bun for the intense workout.

No matter what she’s doing, Heidi always looks amazing!