Kelly Gale Sizzles In A Pink Bikini In Post-Breakup Snap

As Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale sizzled in a bikini for her 1.1 million followers, there is one person who won’t be seeing the snap: ex-boyfriend Johannes Jarl.

The Victoria’s Secret model has recently been in the news because of her breakup with long-time love, per The Daily Mail. The two had been high school sweethearts and lived together in New York.

Though the pair never made any public statements, the two had last been seen together at the Australian Open in January. However, there had long been rumors that there was trouble between the two, as Jarl did not attend the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in November 2018.

However, the split appeared to be finite when Jarl unfollowed Gale on Instagram and Gale showed up to Coachella with a new man in tow. Her new love interest is actor Joel Kinnaman, known for parts in Suicide Squad, House of Cards, and The Killing.

This is a rebound romance for Kinnaman as well; he divorced ex-wife Cleo Wattenström in late 2018 after two years of marriage. However, a source close to the couple told Us Weekly that the divorce was amicable.

“They’ve been able to stay really good friends even through the breakup. It’s just made things much easier for both of them.”

Though it is unclear how Kelly and Joel met, one possible connection is the fact that both are natives of Sweden. Kelly was born in Gothenburg while Joel was born in the capital city of Stockholm.

In the Instagram snap, the model sports a light pink bikini top with short denim cut-offs. Her hair is styled in loose waves. In addition, she accessorized with round Ray-Ban sunglasses and a thin gold chain around her waist. In addition to her wrist passes, she also wears a gold watch and four gold necklaces.

The picture has won high praise, receiving over 22,500 likes in less than two hours.

“Gorgeous, gorgeous, gorgeous,” said one user.

“You look so beautiful,” wrote another. Many other fans resorted to the fire emoji in a way to convey her hotness.

In addition to modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Gale has also modeled for Chanel, Reem Acra, Tom Ford, and H&M. She was also the Playmate of the Month for Playboy magazine in September 2016.

Though she was born and primarily raised in Sweden, the model also has Australian citizenship. She also spent four years living in Ghana. She was first discovered at age 13 by a talent scout outside of an H&M boutique in Gothenburg.