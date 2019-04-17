Shakira Rocks Crop Top And Red Leggings In Sexy New Dance Video

One thing is for sure — Shakira’s hips don’t lie.

The Colombian born beauty is multi-talented and possesses an incredible singing voice as well as stellar dance moves as fans have seen in countless music videos. The singer often takes to her Instagram account to post photos of herself dancing and when she does, it definitely captures the attention of her followers.

Earlier today, the 42-year-old wowed fans with a short video of her busting a few moves. The video appears to have been shot in a dance studio, and Shakira and her pal stand in front of a large set of mirrors. The stunner rocks a small gray crop top along with a pair of red leggings as she shakes her thing to Ice Cube’s “Arrest the President.”

Shakira wears her long, dark locks down and curly and shows off her amazing dancing skills to her 56 million-plus followers. Within just hours of the post going live, it’s already earned the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer a ton of attention with over 2.9 million views in addition to 3,300 comments and growing by the second.

While some followers took to the post to gush over how amazing the singer looks, countless others couldn’t help but comment on Shakira’s smooth yet sexy dance moves.

“OMG!! So Beautiful… But, WE WANT A NEW DUET WITH @BEYONCE, PLEASE,” one follower commented.

“What a body, and this way to move!!!! you’re just waw, I miss you my love.”

“The best dancer in the world,” another wrote.

Prior to posting the sultry video, Shakira shared an up close and personal photo of herself and her pal. In the image, the singer sports the same outfit as she does in the video and strikes a pose, showing off her rocking body in red leggings as well as a small gray crop top. The singer appears to be wearing minimal makeup but still looks beautiful as she wears her long, curly locks down and at her shoulders.

Like her most recent post, this one also earned Shakira a lot of accolades with over 1.1 million likes in addition to 5,400 comments. Once again, the overwhelming majority of fans took to the post to gush over how gorgeous Shakira is. In a past interview, Shakira opened up to The Independent about her music and dance videos, saying that feeling sexy is empowering.

“And I think that is tremendously empowering and is not diminishing in any way. I feel that any woman who is in control, who is in touch with her femininity and sensuality, is a woman that is empowered. Is a woman who is comfortable in her own skin,” she shared.

Hopefully, for the sake of fans, she’ll share another Instagram dance video soon.