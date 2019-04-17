Watch Indiana Pacers Vs. Boston Celtics Live Stream: Game 2 NBA Playoffs 1st Round, Start Time, Preview

The Indiana Pacers will need to find some source of scoring if they want a chance at evening their series with the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

The Indiana Pacers will need to figure out who can score points — something that confounded them in Game One of their NBA playoff series against the Boston Celtics — if they plan to climb back into the series by beating Boston in Game Two. The first game, per Basketball Reference, saw the Pacers — who have been missing lead scorer Victor Oladipo since January, when he underwent knee surgery — put up only 74 points, and just eight in the third quarter.

On the other hand, the Celtics were not a whole lot better, scoring just 84. The Celtics will need to improve on a 36.7 percent field goal percentage to guarantee a win in the game that will live stream from Boston.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Game Two of the Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics NBA Playoff series, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The game gets underway at 7 p.m. EST at the 18,600-seat TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, April 17.

That start time is 4 p.m. PST, 6 p.m. CST. In the United Kingdom, tipoff time will be midnight BST on Wednesday night.

Boston also committed 20 turnovers in Sunday’s game. With this questional feat, Boston became only the fourth of 23 teams to ever commit at least 20 turnovers — while shooting under 40 percent — to actually win a playoff game, according to ESPN.

“It was hard,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens told ESPN. “It wasn’t pretty. You’ve got to stay together, and you’ve got to grind it out.”

The Celtics have now won nine of their last 12 games against the Pacers, and have been installed as 7.5 point favorites for Wednesday’s contest by Las Vegas oddsmakers, according to SB Nation.

Cory Joseph’s 14 points were tops for the struggling Indiana Pacers on Sunday. Andy Lyons / Getty Images

To watch the Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics NBA Game Two from Boston, Watch TNT will provide a streaming link. The Watch TNT app also allows viewers on the go to catch a live stream of the NBA playoffs on mobile devices. Watch TNT streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device as well, allowing fans to watch the Pacers vs. Celtics playoff matchup on their TV sets.

For fans who want to stream the Boston-Indiana game for free without cable login credentials, a feed from TNT Overtime will also stream at the Watch TNT link, or on most mobile devices. TNT Overtime allows fans to choose and switch between any one of four camera angles on the game. Viewers also have the option to watch all four at the same time in a grid view.

To watch the Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics live stream free without a cable or satellite subscription, however, fans should sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial, which means that during the weeklong period, fans can watch the Pacers vs. Celtics game (and numerous other NBA playoff games) for free.

To watch the Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics game live stream in the United Kingdom, NBA League Pass has the game, though the service requires a subscription fee.